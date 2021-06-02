Chris Hemsworth has posted a black & white photo to his Instagram account to let fans know that filming has officially wrapped on the upcoming Marvel superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder. In the photo, he's standing next to co-star and director Taika Waititi (the voice of Korg) who is decked out in costume and mocap gear. Hemsworth himself is sporting some tight boot-cut jeans, a thick leather belt, and a skin-tight white tank top featuring some nice Yggdrasil artwork.

"That's a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it's also national don't flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate," the caption reads, although Hemsworth's bulging upper body muscles and veiny forearms say otherwise. Similarly, Waititi's frown and stern focus on the camera belie any semblance of relaxation. The rest of the caption reads: "The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, and get ready to see ya in cinemas!"

Image via Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder is part of Marvel's Phase Four project, a series of films that was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, and reportedly adapts elements from Jason Aaron's run on The Mighty Thor comic. In addition to Hemsworth and Waititi, the cast includes Karen Gillian as Nebula, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Matt Damon as Actor Loki, Russell Crowe as Zeus, and Melissa McCarthy as Actor Hela.

The film is in post-production right now and is slated for a 2022 release date. Check out Hemsworth's Instagram post below:

