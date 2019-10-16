Taika Waititi Confirms That Korg Will Return for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

0

One of the best characters to come out of the MCU has been Korg, the milquetoast giant Thor met on Sakaar in Thor: Ragnarok. Korg was played by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, and he reprised the role for a brief scene in Avengers: Endgame. Korg is perfectly in tune with Waititi’s comic sensibilities by having the look of a hulking monsters but a completely sweet disposition. And it looks like he’ll be back for Thor: Love and Thunder.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! [via HH] promoting his upcoming movie Jojo Rabbit (click here for our review from TIFF), Waititi talked a bit about Love and Thunder and confirmed that Korg would return, which got an enthusiastic response from the audience:

“I just finished a couple of drafts of that story. There’s more Thor! There’s twice the Thor in Thor 4… Natalie Portman’s coming back, she’ll be playing a female version of Thor, it’s from a comic run. There’ll be two of them! My character is coming back, Korg. Thank you. Thank you so much for that reaction, I’m overwhelmed.”

For the comics run Waititi is referring to, there was a 2014 storyline where Jane Foster (who was dealing with a cancer diagnosis) has the powers of Thor whenever she wields Mjolnir. It’s unknown if Waititi will bring the cancer stuff into the movie, but however it pans out, I’m very curious to see the Thor/Jane relationship through Waititi’s irreverent lens as opposed to the incredibly earnest depiction we got in Thor and Thor: The Dark World. And hey, Korg will be there too, so it should all work out.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens November 5, 2021. Before he gets to work on that, Waititi will be taking directing duties on the sports dramedy Next Goal Wins starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss.