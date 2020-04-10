‘Thor 4’: Taika Waititi Teases More Korg, Says His Script Is “So Over the Top”

Between the Skype meetings, the Zoom hangs, and the suddenly inundated menu of live on Instagram, live-streaming has become a bigger part of our daily lives than ever in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But leave it to Taika Waititi to absolutely level up the game. The filmmaker took to Instagram this evening for a “live-watch of Thor: Ragnarok” and when I say that, know that I’m hitting the quote marks there’s really hard because Waititi brought two hours of his signature chaotic energy to the live-stream and did just about everything but watch the dang movie.

From picking some fresh rosemary for his rack of lamb, to dropping in some visual gags via mock scripts, to trading dad jokes with Marc Ruffalo, Waititi’s watch party was a hoot from start to finish. And while a sum total of the bare minimum was actually about Thor, Waititi did offer a couple choice quotes bout the upcoming sequel Thor: Love and Thunder when he welcomed his first special guest, co-star Tessa Thompson.

Thompson, who’s set to return as Valkyrie (current King of Asgard, tyvm) in Love and Thunder, confessed she hadn’t read the latest version of the script. Waititi said that the script had been through for or five drafts so far and told her,

“It’s so over the top now in the very best way. It makes Ragnarok seem like a really run of the mill, very safe film…this new film feels like we asked a bunch of 10 year olds what should be in a movie and just said yes to everything.”

Waititi also teased two very exciting words for fans of Marvel’s cosmic branch getting weird with it: space sharks. “Look up space sharks and that should give you an idea,” Waititi continued. Now. This is Taika Waititi, who definitely brings that signature chaotic energy to interview and sometimes says things because they’re fun. But boy oh boy I’m hoping this one is true because, yes, there’s precedent for space sharks (or Starsharks) in the comics and, obviously, that would rule.

Other than those tidbits (and the delightful visual gag of a faux script that included the line “TONY: Everyone who died is back and we’re Avenging more than ever.”) Waititi didn’t have much to say about Love and Thunder, though he did reference the uncertainty of what’s to come with filming and production halted in Australia for the time being. Asked if we’d see Endgame‘s “Fat Thor” revived in Love and Thunder, Waititi said he isn’t sure but feels like “it’s been done.’ He said not to expect the Silver Surfer in the film, but Beta Ray Bill? “I’d love Beta Ray Bill, but I just don’t know right now, things are a bit up in the air.” As for Christian Bale‘s role and whether fans can hope to see more of Loki, Waititi kept mum.

He also teased some more Korg, and possibly more about Korg than you ever wanted to know. “We do touch on Korg’s — how should I say it? — culture. Where he’s from…a few of the cultural specificities of Kronans…if you look in the comics there’s some stuff about how they procreate”

So there’s that. And there’s a lot more. Again, not a ton about Thor, but there’s so much joy and good/goofy vibes packed into Waititi’s livestream and, my goodness, we all need that right now. Am I excited about the possibility of space sharks? Yes, obviously. But what I really needed was to watch Taika Waititi and Mark Rufallo make silly splitscreen faces together. So thanks to Waititi and his guests for the little bit of sunshine in these dreary times.