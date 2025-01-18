Marvel has a major year ahead of them with the release of a handful of new shows and movies. Their 2025 projects will feature a wide variety of heroes, including Spider-Man, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Daredevil, and the Thunderbolts, as many of the MCU’s smaller characters are being promoted to larger roles. Now, as the heroic slate is about to kick off, McFarlane Toys has unleashed their next batch of Marvel figures.

The two latest editions to McFarlane's 1:6th scale posed figure line are the Black Suit symbiote Spider-Man and the mighty God of Thunder Thor. Each is based on their comic book counterpart and a different iconic cover from their rich history. Spider-Man is recreating the cover from Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars #8 while Thor is putting the hammer down with an electric interpretation of The Mighty Thor #177 cover. Like all past McFarlane Marvel figures of this scale, each Avenger comes with a collectible art card of the same comic cover and a copy of the issue itself. These heroic figures debuted alongside Wave 3 of McFarlane's smaller 1:10th scale Marvel Comic figures, which included Daredevil, Storm, and Cyclops.

The Web-Head and the God of Thunder

While Thor's next appearance in the expansive MCU is a bit of a mystery, Spider-Man is going to be a huge factor again for Marvel the next couple of years. The Web-Head’s latest animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is debuting on Disney+ at the end of January. It sits outside the main MCU canon in the massive multiverse, but it does follow a younger Peter Parker in high school still learning the best work-life balance. As he battles some of his most famous villains for the first time, the series also features a creative art style that emulates Steve Ditko’s work from the original Spider-Man comics. On the movie side of the equation, Tom Holland’s version of the wall-crawler is set to return to the big screen in summer 2026 in the currently untitled Spider-Man 4.

As for Thor, fans haven't seen this original Avenger since his last mainline film, Thor: Love and Thunder, in 2022. The ending of that film saw the famous hero losing the love of his life and taking in Gorr the God Butcher’s child. There’s been rumbling of Thor 5 for some time now, but nothing has been made official. The next likely appearances for Chris Hemsworth’s version of the character are Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Most of the MCU, including all the Thor movies and Avengers-centric films where Spider-Man helps save the day, is streaming on Disney+. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is debuting on the streamer on January 29th. That being said, before your next trip to the MCU, you can pre-order McFarlane Toys' new Black Suit Spider-Man and Thor figures on their website for $49.99 USD each. They're set to be released in March.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Amidst trying to navigate the complex life of a teenager, a young superhero is thrust into a battle against a new formidable enemy who seeks to disrupt the peace of the city. With his quick wits and spider-like abilities, he strives to thwart the villain's plans while grappling with personal dilemmas that test his resolve and sense of duty. Release Date January 29, 2025 Cast Hudson Thames , Colman Domingo , Kari Wahlgren , Eugene Byrd , Grace Song , Zeno Robinson , Hugh Dancy Charlie Cox , Paul F. Tompkins Seasons 1 Writers Jeff Trammell

