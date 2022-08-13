Thor: Love and Thunder stormed its way into cinemas this July. The fourth film in the franchise saw Chris Hemsworth return as the thunder god to battle a new foe, Gorr the God Butcher.

While much of Thor's mythology has been covered in the four movies released thus far, plenty of characters still have yet to make their big screen debuts. From all the nine realms, here are just a few of the allies (and enemies!) that Thor could encounter in a fifth entry.

The Wrecking Crew

Thor has battled many villains throughout the MCU, from aliens to elves, but never before has he battled humans who were gifted superpowers. That's where the Wrecking Crew comes in.

Made of the villains Wrecker, Piledriver, Bulldozer, and Thunderball, the Wreckers have fought almost every superhero in the Marvel universe, including Thor. With the quartet looking to make their MCU debut in She-Hulk, a showdown with the god of thunder seems inevitable.

Cul

From Loki to Hela, Thor is no stranger to having loved ones that have tried to kill him. Cul, the god of fear and Thor's uncle, would fit the family mold perfectly.

While the character hasn't been around as long as others, he did play the role of the main antagonist in 2011's Fear Itselfevent storyline. A villain who can stand toe-to-toe with the Avengers, Cul could be the key to turning a fifth Thor film into an event for the ages.

Enchantress

The Enchantress, known as Amora, is a skilled sorceress and master manipulator. One of Thor's most iconic villains, a live-action depiction of the character seems long overdue at this point.

With her focus on manipulation and mind games, Amora could be an interesting change of pace for villains in the Thor franchise. While Thor has gotten out of most situations with his strength, an encounter with the Enchantress could show more of the Asgardian's brains in action.

Lorelei

Lorelei is the sister of the Enchantress. She shares a lot of her powers with Amora, but she does have something that her sister does not, that being a prior appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Appearing in the first season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Lorelei returning to the MCU to face Thor would be a great callback to the franchise's earlier years. It would also be quite interesting to see how the character has evolved in the time since she was last seen.

Silver Surfer

The Silver Surfer, the most famous herald of Galactus, is one of Marvel's most powerful cosmic characters. While he's mostly associated with the Fantastic Four, he's had more than a few run-ins with the son of Odin.

Regardless of his allegiance, an appearance from the Silver Surfer in a fifth film could be an exciting debut for one of Marvel's most iconic characters. Throw in a cameo from Galactus himself, and you have a recipe for quite the memorable crossover.

Tyr

In the halls of Asgard, Tyr is the god of war and Thor's older brother. Like Thor's other brother, he has acted as both a friend and a foe to the Odinson.

While the character did have a quick cameo in Thor: The Dark World, it feels like there's a lot of untapped potential with this god. His background as the god of war could be an intriguing parallel to Thor, who started his journey in the first film determined to become a great warrior.

Mephisto

The closest thing the Marvel Comics universe has to the devil, Mephisto is a truly terrifying force. He's haunted the likes of Ghost Rider, the Silver Surfer, and of course, Thor.

Although the demon was a no-show in WandaVision, an appearance opposite Thor can't be completely ruled out. While he's battled some villainous characters, could you really get any worse than the devil?

Balder

While a lot of Asgardians seem determined to try and kill Thor, Balder the Brave has a far more relaxed relationship with Thor. The god of light and a half-brother to the prince, he's been one of Thor's closest friends since the beginning.

As one of Thor's most well-established characters, it seems insane that the character hasn't appeared in a film. Balder could show off a side to Asgard never before seen in the films and deepen the lore of the realm as well.

Thunderstrike

Before Jane Foster became the Mighty Thor, Eric Masterson wore the thunder god's armor for several years back in the nineties. After the original Thor returned, Masterson became the heroic Thunderstrike, complete with a powerful mace at his side.

A story involving a new character adopting the identity of Thor may seem like a retread at a glance, but there's plenty of room to make Masterson's story different from Jane's. Thunderstrike's appearance could be a story of passing the torch, ending Hemsworth's journey as Thor while kicking off an entirely new tale.

Beta Ray Bill

Originating in writer Walt Simonson's beloved 1980s run on Thor, Beta Ray Bill is a Korbonite that proved worthy to wield the hammer of Thor. After his initial debut, he was later gifted a hammer of his own and has gone on to be one of Thor's greatest allies.

Beta Ray Bill is a character that fans and creatives alike have been begging to see on film, especially considering his species reference in Ragnarok. A major role in a fifth film could be a great way of expanding the cosmic side of the universe and Thor's roster of friends.

