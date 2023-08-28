The Big Picture Funko is releasing a new Marvel Selects figure featuring Thor in his classic comic book costume with his hammer Mjolnir.

The figure is based on the cover of Avengers #12 and depicts Thor defending his allies alongside other Avengers against the Mole Man.

There are currently no plans for a new Thor movie, but Taika Waititi has teased the possibility of introducing a more formidable villain in Thor 5.

Funko continues to assemble the classic Avengers with its Marvel Selects line. Past waves have seen the Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, and Captain America represented in their original comic book forms with special Pop! cover figures. Now, Collider can exclusively reveal that a new figure featuring the God of Thunder Thor is joining the lineup. The latest Marvel Selects figure depicts him based on his appearance on the cover of Avengers #12 with his hammer Mjolnir in-hand.

Standing in front of the cover, the figure sees Thor bringing his hammer crashing down and sundering the Earth beneath his feet to defend his allies. He's donning his classic comic book costume complete with his silver winged helmet, flowing red cape, and yellow boots as he prepares to go into battle with his fellow heroes. The cover itself features him alongside Captain America, Iron Man, Giant-Man, and The Wasp as they combat a threat deep within the Earth - the Mole Man. Comic legends Jack Kirby and Dick Ayers created the cover art for the issue which was penned by none other than Stan Lee and followed the Avengers as they worked together to invade Mole Man's base and thwart his nefarious plans. The figure stands at around 4.4 inches tall with a protective case measuring at 7 inches wide, 10.75 inches tall, and 3.25 inches deep. It will be listed at $29.99.

Thor Odinson was initially revealed to comic readers through Journey Into Mystery #83 before becoming a founding member of the Avengers and a beloved character from Kirby and Lee's catalog. Before breaking onto the big screen in the MCU with 2011's Thor, the God of Thunder had a long and rich television history beginning in 1966 when he was a part of the rotating cast of heroes in the barely-animated The Marvel Super Heroes. He'd go on to have prominent roles in The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes and Avengers: Assemble among other things, but Chris Hemsworth's run as the character is still the best known with four solo films among other appearances in the MCU.

Image via Marvel Studios

What's Next for Thor?

Currently, there are no plans in place to continue Thor's big screen exploits, but that hasn't stopped Taika Waititi from brainstorming. He recently teased the possibility of introducing a villain for Thor 5 that would be "more formidable" than even Hela, the Goddess of Death who was only defeated with the power of Ragnarök which destroyed Asgard at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. For what it's worth, Hemsworth is also on board for another outing that takes a different approach to the character, but he can't promise anything yet. He's also expected to return for What If...? Season 2 whenever that arrives.

In terms of the MCU itself, the next big superhero movie will be The Marvels which picks up in the immediate aftermath of Ms. Marvel. The team-up of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) has been years in the making, but it'll immediately be complicated when Danvers enters a wormhole and her powers become entangled with that of both Rambeau and the young Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Nia DaCosta directs the film, promising something fresh and wacky for the franchise.

Keep an eye out for the Thor Funko Pop! Comic Cover figure at your local Target or on the official Marvel Selects page. Get an exclusive look at the new collectible below.