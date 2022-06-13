As the marketing for Thor: Love and Thunder begins to speed up, a newly released 3D poster of the film offers fans a humorous image of the God of Thunder's bicep.

The poster, which was posted in a tweet by the official RealD 3D account, depicts a simple yet effective image of a closeup of Thor's impressive bicep with a heart-shaped tattoo branded with the RealD 3D logo. Surrounding the heart are cute little lightning bolts. The caption reads:

"Get ready for the ❤️ & the ⚡ Check out our exclusive artwork for Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder. Experience it in RealD 3D July 8. Get your tickets now."

Whether Thor will actually receive any tattoos in the film remains unknown, however, the poster still offers fans of the franchise a humorous image in line with Taika Waititi's vision for the character. The poster also serves as a sharp contrast to previous ones for the film that have been released which typically offered bright visuals with a character ensemble filling the page. The poster also advertises the film's release in 3D which will be a premium format option alongside IMAX and Dolby Cinema.

With the reveal of several new posters alongside tickets now being on sale, the marketing for Thor: Love and Thunder doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon. Now that the film is only a few weeks away, fans don't have to wait long for the beloved return of the God of Thunder.

Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder will see the return of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) trying to find his new purpose in life as he soon finds himself battling against his greatest threat, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a new villain, who is on a bloodthirsty quest to kill all the gods.

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Waititi who brought new life to the character in Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi also pens the script alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film will see the return Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Chris Pratt, and Jeff Goldblum while also introducing Russel Crowe and Bale to the franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder strikes its way exclusively in theaters on July 8. Tickets are now on sale. Check out the new poster for the hotly anticipated Marvel Studios film below: