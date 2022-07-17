Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder is flirting with a franchise-worst second-weekend drop after adding $46 million at the box office. The superhero sequel fell by 68% in its sophomore bow, which ranks among the worst falls in Marvel Cinematic Universe history. By comparison, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fell by 67% earlier this year, and Black Widow dropped 68% in 2021. But the latter film was given a controversial day-and-date release on Disney+ (for a premium access fee). Spider-Man: No Way Home also fell by 68%, but it made over $100 million more than Love and Thunder in its opening weekend.

While Love and Thunder exceeded expectations in its debut weekend — the film made $144 million, the second-best box office opening of the year — a Friday-to-Friday fall of 80% was an indicator of things to come. This kind of fall cannot be blamed on a change in audience behavior in a post-pandemic world — Top Gun: Maverick delivered phenomenal holds — but can probably be attributed to Love and Thunder’s mediocre reviews, mixed fan reception, and the knowledge that the film will be available on the Disney+ streaming app 45 days after its theatrical debut.

This is a pity because Love and Thunder had virtually no competition on the horizon until October’s Black Adam. And while the film will still turn a pretty penny — the running domestic total stands at $233 million, while the worldwide tally sits just shy of the $500 million mark — Love and Thunder’s worrying performance has set November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever up for success.

The number two spot was claimed by Minions: The Rise of Gru, which added another $26 million in its third weekend, taking its running domestic total to $261 million. The Rise of Gru is the biggest animated film since 2019’s Frozen II and has grossed over $532 million worldwide so far. The sustained success of the Illumination picture meant that this week’s Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank couldn’t crack the top five in its debut weekend. The film tanked with just $6.2 million, marking a rare flop for Paramount this year.

Fellow debutant Where the Crawdads Sing took the third spot, outperforming expectations with $17 million across three days. This is a solid result for the modestly budgeted book adaptation, which is targeting female audiences and has earned an excellent A- CinemaScore from opening day viewers, despite mixed reviews from critics. In fourth place, Top Gun: Maverick is remarkably still holding strong. The year’s biggest hit fell by just 23% in its eighth weekend and added another $12 million to its domestic tally, which now stands at a staggering $617 million. Worldwide, Maverick has grossed over $1.2 billion. In the coming days, the film will pass Star Wars: The Last Jedi ($620 million) and The Avengers ($623 million) and enter the all-time domestic top 10 list.

The top five was rounded out by director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which is no slouch either. The film made $7.6 million in its fourth weekend, taking its running domestic total to $106 million. Love and Thunder will likely have to surrender its box office crown next weekend when director Jordan Peele’s Nope lands in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.