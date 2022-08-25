Collider is pleased to reveal Walmart's exclusive box art for the Ultra HD 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases of Thor: Love and Thunder. The limited edition release also comes with an enamel pin of the fracture Mjölnir, Thor Odinson’s (Chris Hemsworth) former magical hammer, which has passed on to his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in the God of Thunder’s latest cosmic adventure.

The national box art for the disc release of Thor: Love and Thunder is based on the main poster, featuring Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale) floating head looming over the film’s main cast of heroes. Walmart's exclusive box art remixes the scene by featuring the heroes ready to jump into combat. Also, the Walmart box art does a better job highlightingThor Odinson’s goats, which should be reason enough for fans to grab the limited edition while they can.

Apart from the usual audio commentaries and deleted scenes available in disc releases, Thor: Love and Thunder will come to Ultra HD 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD with a gag reel and three special featurettes. The first, "Hammer-Worthy," will explore the journey Hemsworth and Portman took to become Thor, as they both share some behind-the-scenes secrets of their transformation into the God of Thunder. This featurette also retells the story of Thor Odinson and Jane Foster, serving as a recap of the Asgard adventures on the MCU. Similarly, the "Shaping a Villain" featurette will reveal how Thor: Love and Thunder brought Goor to the MCU, with Bale talking about how his version of the God Butcher. Finally, the "Another Classic Taika Adventure" featurette will explore how filmmaker Taika Waititi reinvented Marvel's God of Thunder with Thor: Ragnarok, an epic space comedy that departed from the grim and serious tone of the first two movies in the franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder also brings back Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. Russell Crowe also made his MCU debut as Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder. In addition, Waititi returns to direct Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder comes to Ultra HD 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 27. Check out the Walmart-exclusive artwork and watch the new trailer for the movie below: