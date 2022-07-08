A brand-new teaser for Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is not afraid to show how critics have reacted to the highly-anticipated film. The overall consensus may not be as rock-solid as the TV spot promises, but the Taika Waititi-directed superhero sequel has received more positive reactions than not.

Although Thor: Love and Thunder is just now officially hitting theaters, it hasn't stopped them from boasting about the positive reviews it's received in the past few days leading up to its release. In the new teaser, Collider's very own Therese Lacson is featured with a quote from her praise-filled review, where she states that the film has "Hemsworth at his peak." Her take fits right in, as other reactions in the spot call it the best Thor film yet and "visually stunning".

Outside the latest teaser spot, the consensus on the latest Marvel Studios project is not as pitch-perfect as it seems. Though many critics praise the use of color and the narrative's emotional stakes, some take issue with Waititi's excessive use of humor and the often messy story. Those reactions are certainly more positive than not, but it goes to show how layered the critical reception has been.

To no one's surprise, the highly-anticipated project is set to debut monster domestic and international opening weekend numbers. While it storms into international theaters with $15.7 million on opening day, the domestic numbers look to shatter expectations. The MCU film is expected to make between $145 million and $155 million in its opening weekend, easily making it one of the biggest weekends of the year thus far. Critical reception aside, it seems the Marvel money printing machine is not slowing down anytime soon.

The fourth film in the Thor franchise finds Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor, while Tessa Thompson returns as the new ruler of Asgard. Chris Hemsworth's Thor will be forced to battle Gorr the God Butcher, a vengeful new foe that is targeting the MCU's entire pantheon of mythological gods. Love and Thunder also sees the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the big screen after Thor left with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Back in the director's chair after reinvigorating the franchise with Ragnarok, Waititi has his hands full with the God of Thunder’s latest adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder is now in theaters nationwide. Check out the latest teaser below: