Taika Waititi likes parody, and it is quite apparent in his work! After recreating Loki’s infamous death scene from Thor: The Dark World in Thor: Ragnarok fans were in for another treat during the latest Thor: Love and Thunder. In the latest installment, Waititi recreated the moment when Hela shatters Thor’s beloved Mjolnir to pieces with various actors reprising their in-universe faux roles: Sam Neill as Odin, Luke Hemsworth as Thor, Matt Damon as Loki joined by Melissa McCarthy as Hela.

Given the secrecy around the Marvel Studio projects actors usually wait till after the feature has been released to share BTS images. Neill recently took to Twitter to share an image with McCarthy from the Love and Thunder sets. In the image, we see both actors smiling ear to ear in their costumes, complete with Hela’s headgear and Odin’s eye patch. The actor quipped in the caption, “No wonder @melissamccarthy and I get mistaken for #CateBlanchett and @AnthonyHopkins⁩ all the time. Dead ringers. Only this morning someone yelled ‘Oy Hannibal! Why’d you eat the fava beans?’”

Speaking of his experience on the Love and Thunder set, Neill previously told The Hollywood reporter, “Well, it’s always fun to see Taika. It was a day out at the beach with all those Hemsworths and Matt Damon, of course. I’m not really familiar with the Marvel universe, but we play players within the play. So we’re playing versions of Thor and all the rest.” Adding, “And the first time we did this [in Thor: Ragnarok], Matt Damon was in the scene, dying or something, but we didn’t shoot with Matt Damon. (Laughs.) So I don’t know how he turned up in that first film, but in this last one, there he was, larger than life. So I was very pleased to meet him”

Image via Sam Neill

In the Thor franchise, Odin was played by Anthony Hopkins, Hela was played by Cate Blanchett while Chris Hemsworth helms the titular role and Tom Hiddleston plays Loki. The in-universe play replaces them with ‘actor’ versions that Neill, McCarthy, Damon, and Liam Hemsworth play. Speaking of his performance he revealed, “I wasn’t doing Hopkins at all.” Further adding,

I just remembered one or two elderly thespians very early in my career. (Laughs.) They were these broody old actors who would sound off in Shakespeare. My God, they were boring. So I was really just copying them, but I never thought I would go down the Hopkins route.

Thor: Love and Thunder is running in theaters now.