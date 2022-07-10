Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder is coming in higher than Friday’s weekend box office projections. The fourth film in the Thor series is looking at a $143 million three-day debut, which puts it just behind Jurassic World Dominion’s $145 million haul, and third on the list of the top box office openings of 2022. Disney’s own Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leads the pack with a $187 million opening bow in May.

Love and Thunder was expected to make between $150 and $170 million going into its debut weekend, but after Friday’s $69.5 million opening day (including $29 million from Thursday previews), the figures were lowered to around $135 million. By comparison, 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which is largely credited with revitalizing interest in the character and drastically altering the tone of the series, brought in $122 million in its opening weekend.

Love and Thunder’s $143 million haul puts it at number 12 on the list of the biggest Marvel debuts, between Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($146.5 million) and Iron Man 2 ($128.1 million). But with a hefty $250 million price tag and series-low reviews, Love and Thunder has an uphill challenge in front of it. Doctor Strange 2, despite ho-hum reactions from fans and critics, still brought in over $950 million worldwide, which is an indication of just how strong the Marvel brand is. But Love and Thunder is also dealing with director Taika Waititi’s ever-evolving relationship with the public.

Internationally, the film is pacing ahead of expectations with a $159 million opening weekend. This will take its global debut to over $300 million. The first Thor movie tapped out with $450 million worldwide, and Thor: The Dark World made $644 million worldwide. Ragnarok was by far the top-performing of the Thor films, both critically and commercially. It concluded its run with over $850 million globally.

Falling over 57% from its debut weekend, Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru is looking at a $45.5 million sophomore bow, taking its running domestic total to over $210 million. Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick fell by 40% in its seventh weekend, adding another $15.5 million to its domestic tally for a running total of $597 million. Maverick — the biggest film of the year by far — will pass the $600 million mark domestically this week.

Director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis landed at the fourth spot this weekend, with $11 million. This takes the frenetic biopic’s running domestic total to over $90 million — a strong result for a formidably long non-franchise film aimed at older audiences. Dominion rounded out the top five with $8.4 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to over $350 million. Although it’s looking increasingly unlikely that the film will be able to best the franchise’s previous installment, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’s $417 million haul.

Expect Love and Thunder to dominate the box office for at least a couple of weeks, until Jordan Peele’s Nope storms into theaters later this month. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

