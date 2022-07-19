Editor's note: the following article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

Most kids would let mom and dad know about their next big break before they have to see it for themselves. The same cannot be said for Brett Goldstein, who revealed that he sent his parents to see the latest Marvel offering, Thor: Love and Thunder without a word that a surprise awaited them at the end of the film.

Goldstein, while speaking at a Ted Lasso event, a show on which he also stars as Roy Kent, said that he was very much surprised when he received the call to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He ca revealed that Marvel made certain that he did not reveal his involvement to anyone, not even the members of his family. "I didn't tell anyone. I didn't tell my family. They put a chip in me that would explode if I f***ing spoke about it. It was terrifying," he joked. His task was one so top secret, telling his own parents was out of the question, so he had to convince them to see the movie and hope they stayed till the end for the post-credits scene that saw Goldstein introduced as the hairy-chested Hercules, son of Zeus (Russell Crowe).

In the film, Crowe’s Zeus is moaning about his defeat at the hands of Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and he has vowed vengeance and he has tasked his son Hercules to deliver the blow. To this Goldstein’s Herc replies, “Yes, father.” Speaking of the big moment, Goldstein revealed that his mother almost missed his big reveal at the end because she was giving him a full commentary of the movie, right to the very end of the film: "It gets to the end, and like 10 seconds before I'm on, she's texting me, 'Russell Crowe's back on, he's funny!' And I went, 'Look up at the f***ing screen!' I'm like, if she misses this, she's going to walk out and go, 'Well, I enjoyed the film. I don't know why you sent us.'"

Goldstein also touched on the overall positive reception his new character has gotten from fans of the MCU, but has, however, remained tight-lipped about when next he will take up his Olympian mantle once again. In the meantime, Goldstein can concern himself with his work on Ted Lasso, with the series racking up a load of Emmy nominations. The actor has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for the second time, an award which he won last year.

You can watch Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, and Ted Lasso is available to stream on AppleTV+.