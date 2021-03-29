From the moment the credits rolled on The Nice Guys I've been screaming at everyone from family members to complete strangers to put Russell Crowe in more comedies. Finally, Taika Waiti has answered the call. Deadline reports that the Oscar-winning Gladiator star has joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder, the Marvel threequel that will see Chris Hemsworth reprise the godly title role.

Crowe's exact role is being kept under wraps, but it sounds more on par of a cameo similar to Matt Damon's appearance in Thor: Ragnarok. (Damon is, hilariously, slated to return for Love & Thunder.) Let him just play his character from the 2020 film Unhinged, would be the official Collider position.

Love & Thunder, Waititi's second time handling the character, is going to be a busy movie, with Chris Pratt also confirmed to appear as his Guardians of the Galaxy character, Peter Quill, as well as Christian Bale taking on the villain role as Gorr the God Butcher. But what we know of the plot is all about Natalie Portman, reprising her Thor and Thor: The Dark World role of Jane Foster, who will reportedly be wielding Mjolnir and taking on the Thor mantle at some point in the film. Obviously, we're expecting Waititi's trademark humor and style, but Love & Thunder is also at least somewhat based on a truly tragic comic book storyline by writer Jason Aaron and artist Russell Dauterman. Here's what Portman said last year:

"I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them there are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.”

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently set to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Melissa McCarthy, Sean Gunn, and Taika Waititi.

