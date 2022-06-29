In 2022, the MCU is once again churning out as many projects as it can handle as its universe continues to expand. Two of Marvel's Disney+ series have already debuted, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has raked in nearly a billion dollars since its release in May. Despite that success, Marvel is wasting no time as it prepares audiences for its next film; Thor: Love and Thunder.

Many actors working in the MCU got their big breaks with Marvel, and their work with the superhero franchise has paved the way for the futures of their careers. As a result, the star-studded cast of Thor: Love and Thunder has a multitude of projects lined up beyond this newest Marvel installment. IMDb gives moviegoers a glimpse at what's to come for the cast of Marvel's next blockbuster.

Jane Foster: The Mighty Thor

Natalie Portman returns to the MCU after nearly a decade-long hiatus. Portman reprises her role as Jane Foster, but the astrophysicist is not the same as when audiences last saw her. Wielding Mjölnir and claiming the title of the Mighty Thor, Jane is ready to go into battle when Gorr the God Butcher threatens the cosmos.

Portman has starred in a number of films since her early teenage years, and she does not seem to be stopping any time soon. After Thor: Love and Thunder, Portman will star with Julianne Moore in May December. She will also have leading roles in the animated Foxy Trotter and the drama, We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves. None of her upcoming titles have official release dates yet.

Thor: The God Of Thunder

After his harrowing adventures during Marvel's Infinity Saga, Chris Hemsworth's Thor seems inclined to end his fighting days and instead pass on his wisdom to the rest of the galaxy. His quest for peace is quickly interrupted, however, when Gorr promises to kill all the gods. Old friends and imminent danger pull the hero out of hiding and into a battle that will shake the powers of the universe.

Hemsworth's role as one of the founding Avengers has given him over a decade's worth of blockbusters to work on, and he has more on the way. The sequel to his hit Netflix film, Extraction, is set to come out later this year. Furiosa has just started filming, where Hemsworthwill play the villain, and a recently announced Hulk Hogan biopic is in the works for the star. As for the God of Thunder, fans can only hope that the actor will reprise his role again in the future.

Valkyrie: King Of New Asgard

Tessa Thompson returns as Valkyrie, who has taken up the mantle of ruling New Asgard. Turning the ragged countryside seen in Avengers: Endgame into a thriving community, it is safe to say that she has been successful in her sovereign endeavors. When the gods are threatened by a new evil, Valkyrie journeys beyond her prosperous kingdom, returning to her warrior roots and leaping into action.

With WestworldSeason 4's weekly episode releases beginning on June 26th and Thor: Love and Thunder hitting cinemas on July 8th, Thompson will star on both the big screen in theaters and on the small screen at home. Beyond her Westworld role as Charlotte Hale, Thompson is set to play Bianca again forCreed III (2022) and will become Beth for The Listener.

Gorr: Butcher Of The Gods

The newest Marvel villain was kept a secret for as long as possible, as is typical MCU fashion. In the official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) was finally unveiled. Though little has been revealed about the villain prior to the movie, audiences do know one thing; the menacing antagonist is on a mission to end the selfish reigns of the gods, and he plans to do so by killing them all.

Bale, like the other leading actors of the fourth Thor movie, has his share of future films lined up. His upcoming The Church of Living Dangerouslyhas recently been announced, while both Amsterdam and The Pale Blue Eyecome out later this year.

Korg: Made Of Rocks

Taika Waititi directed both Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder. In each of those films, he also voiced Korg. Introduced as a simple guy made of rocks, Korg befriended Thor when they were both locked up on Sakaar. Half a decade later sees Korg telling stories about the God of Thunder and traveling the cosmos with his old friend as they take on a new foe.

Actor though he may be, Taika is more widely known for his works as a producer, writer, and director. Recent news and rumors have been centered around his upcoming Star Wars film, but audiences should not forget that Waititi has more projects than that underway. The Incal, We're Wolves, Time Bandits, Akira, and The Next Goal Wins are just a few of his many works on the horizon.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy: Misfits Turned Heroes

The Guardians of the Galaxy have both gained and lost members since their debut to the MCU in 2014. Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (voiced by Vin Diesel), Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper), and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) return in Thor: Love and Thunder. In addition to their future Marvel appearances, the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy have many upcoming projects. For Chris Pratt, The Terminal List (July 1st, 2022 on Prime Video), Super Mario (2023), and Garfield (2023). For Dave Bautista, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), An Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas (2022), and Groove Tails. For Karen Gillan, Rhona Who Lives By The River. For Pom Klementieff, Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning (2023). For Vin Diesel, Fast X (2023), Muscle, and I Am Groot (2022). For Bradley Cooper, Maestro, and for Sean Gunn: Close Before Midnight.

The Guardians were last seen leaving Earth with Thor in their midst. With Gamora still missing and adventure waiting, the Guardians might not stick around to fight a godly war with Thor. However, fans can rest easy knowing that all the Guardians in Thor 4will appear again in both The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022), and in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3(2023).

