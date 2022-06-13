Marvel Studios has released seven new character posters for the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans get a good look at Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster aka The Mighty Thor, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, Taika Waititi’s stone man Korg, Russel Crowe’s Zeus, and Thor’s Goats – Tooth Gnasher and Tooth Grinder.

Hemsworth takes a new stance as The God of Thunder, standing atop a hill with his Stormbreaker. The posters give off the '80s vibe envisioned by director, Waititi. Much like Hemsworth, Portman is also standing atop the hill, her arms stretched out wielding Mjolnir in one hand, giving a detailed look at her comic-accurate costume.

Thor’s best friend Korg, voiced by Waititi, can be seen in Viking fur on his shoulders, the look’s complete with gauntlets and a belt that has a goat engraved on it. Thompson’s Valkyrie is showing off her updated costume which is finished with a sword in hand and, multiple blades one of which we have seen her licking in the new trailer.

Bale looks terrifying as Gorr, the God Butcher, and has a slightly darker color scheme. He’s dressed in white robes top to toe with multiple scars on his face and body. The look is finished with yellow eyes and his famous thin Necrosword in hand. Hemsworth recently spoke of Bale’s performance in an interview, "The rest of us would be in our world of improvisation, comedy, and fun – then he'd walk on set, and we'd all look at each other and say 'Oh, my God! This is really intense, this is really scary.'"

We also see Crowe’s full look as Zeus, arms outstretched, lightning bolt in one hand He’s also wearing an authentic Roman breastplate, just like his Gladiator days, complete with gold armbands. We have seen Crowe in the trailer and his performance looks bonkers. Hemsworth revealed,

I never thought I’d see the day where Russell would appear on screen with hints at 'Gladiator' imagery, yet with a wink -- totally self-deprecating. He didn't hold back. I'm such a fan. I have been since I first started acting. There's such a weight and a seriousness to his performances and to him, as an individual, from afar. But meeting him, he has a great sense of humor and did whatever [director Taika Waititi] asked on set, which was mind-blowing.

We also see Thor’s goats Tooth Gnasher and Tooth Grinder getting their own poster as well. Hopefully, they will play a major part in the story, but we'd also happily settle for scene stealers.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theatres on July 8. Take a look at the posters below:

