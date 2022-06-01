Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8, and fans are anxiously waiting to see which creatures from Thor comics, and Norse Mythology, will be making their way into the film.

The new film will meet up with Thor as he is attempting to find inner peace. His inner journey is cut short when he has to return to battle to stop Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) from eliminating all gods. He recruits Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), as well as Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who has now become the Mighty Thor.

Mr. Horse

In Norse mythology, the Valkyrie typically rode a Pegasus to transport the souls of the dead to Valhalla. In the Thor comics, Jane leaves her role as The Mighty Thor behind to work with the Valkyrie. Mr. Horse was sent by Valkyrie to assist Jane in a mission. Afterward, he pledged his loyalty to Jane as her noble steed and moved into her apartment. He speaks with a Yorkshire accent and is a vocal member of the flying horse worker’s union.

In the new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, a Pegasus can be spotted with someone riding on its back, flying through a stormy sky. Based on the rest of the scenes from the trailer, this looks like it very well could be Jane Foster, The Mighty Thor herself. The question in fans' minds is whether this means that Jane will be both a Valkyrie and The Mighty Thor since traditionally, the Valkyrie are the only ones who ride a Pegasus.

Thor's Goats

In Norse mythology, Thor rides a chariot pulled by two goats, Tanngrisnir ("teeth-snarler") and Tanngnjóstr ("teeth grinder"). The chariot has been seen in the trailer, and Thor was spotted in the most recent preview with two goats. Likely, they are Tanngnjóstr and Tanngrisnir, but it has yet to be confirmed.

The goats are said to be able to pull Thor's chariot through any of the nine realms. They are his trusted goats, but can also provide sustenance for the god of thunder if need be. Thor can slay them, then resurrect them the following morning using Mjolnir. Fans hope to see the beloved goats in the new film, but hopefully, they stay off the dinner table.

Jormungandr

Jormungandr is the arch-nemesis of Thor in Norse mythology. He is a sea serpent and the child of Loki (Tom Hiddleston). It is said that the serpent grew so large that it was able to surround the Earth and grab its tail. There is also a story where the serpent can disguise himself as a giant cat, and Thor lifts him by his mid-section to prove his strength, raising one paw off the ground.

Since Ragnarök has passed in the MCU, Jormungandr could be a new, worthy villain for Thor and his allies. He is not easy to defeat and is able to play tricks on those who try to destroy him. Although Gorr the God Butcher has been revealed as the main villain of Love and Thunder, that doesn't mean that a new, even more terrifying villain isn't soon to come.

Garmr, the "HELLhound"

Garmr is a mountain-sized beast who also guards the gates of Hell. The hound can be summoned using a spell for the Darkhold. He is a fierce, bloodthirsty hound who won't stop until he tracks down his prey. Little is known about the beast from folklore, but if the MCU brings Garmr into its universe, fans could expect to see a crossover with the underworld.

The Darkhold was destroyed at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but some fans think that there still might be a copy around somewhere, or that an evil entity will still be able to use the spells from the Darkhold, even without a physical copy. If this is true, Garmr appearing in Love and Thunder could be a possibility.

World Tree (Yggdrasil)

The World Tree was first explained by Thor to Jane Foster during Thor: The Dark World. The Asgardians use the tree to describe the cosmic nebula, each branch representing one of the Nine Realms. Fans think that Groot (Vin Diesel) could be turned into Yggdrasil, or at least, a child of it when Thor seemingly plants the handle of Stormbreaker in the ground. Stormbreaker's handle is fashioned from Groot's arm, which he sacrificed for Thor and the dwarves to create the weapon.

It is said that Yggdrasil's roots stretch all the way down to the underworld, another way that the new Thor film could be introducing the underworld to the MCU. Zeus (Russel Crowe) has been confirmed to be in the movie, so it's not unlikely that fans will meet other gods, such as Hades, the god of the underworld.

Níðhöggr

It is said that many creatures live among Yggdrasil's roots and branches, one of these mythical beings is Níðhöggr, a dragon in Norse mythology that lives at the bottom of the World Tree. The dragon chews on the dead bodies of those who have broken oaths and are guilty of murder, or adultery.

If the World Tree does appear in the film, Níðhöggr could very well show up in the Thor franchise as well. Other animals that live on Yggdrasil could be making an appearance in the upcoming film too, such as the snakes that chew on its roots, or the squirrel that scurries up and down its bark, trading insults with the eagles who fly around the tree. The tree being nibbled away by several creatures expresses the mortality of Yggdrasil, as well as the mortality of the entire cosmos depending on it.

The Kraken

Measuring more than a mile, The Kraken's body is so huge that it can be mistaken for an island. Norse and Viking legends describe the beast as a gigantic, tentacle-having creature with eyes larger than dinner plates. Most stories compare The Kraken to a giant squid or octopus. Resting deep in the ocean, the massive sea monster will rise from the depths of the sea when disturbed. Sailors see the terrifying creature and mistake it for land, only to be pulled deep into the water and meet their doom.

Since Thor was seen in the trailer on some sort of pirate adventure, he could run into the sea monster. It would be quite the sight to see Thor battling the fierce creature, or maybe he will be able to strike some kind of deal with it so that they can pass peacefully.

