With only a few days to go, anticipation levels are sky-high for the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. As fans await the July 8 release date, they are constantly being treated to details of what's in store in the soon-coming blockbuster movie. While a handful of teaser trailers have revealed that humor, adventure, and heavy action are to be expected, the actors have also made key revelations of their own like their kids having a part in the movie. Yes, you read that right, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature the mini-mes of its stars from Chris Hemsworth to Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, and even director Takia Waititi's real-life kids.

Hemsworth made this known in an interview with Kevin McCarthy saying that three of his kids had roles in the movie with his 10-year-old daughter India who plays a character named Love, and his 8-year-old twin sons sharing the role of the younger version of his character. The actor went on to add that the experience was "really cool" and his kids "really wanted to be in it,” addressing their involvement in the film. He then went ahead to reveal that the kids of his co-stars also had screen time saying, “Taika had his children in there. Christian Bale had his. Natalie had her kids as well.” He then added that “It felt sort of like a one-off, fun family experience.”

While Hemsworth seemed excited about the entire experience, he quelled any further expectations his fans could build about seeing his kids in other movies by stating, “I don’t want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had, and I loved it. They had a great time".

Image Via Disney

Christian Bale who portrays the gory god-killing villain, Gorr the God Butcher has also previously spoken of his kids' involvement in the film. In an interview with Screen Rant, Bale shared how he got sold on the film after reading director, Waititi's script. However, Bale said he almost bailed on the movie due to scheduling conflicts but was prodded back to it by his kids. “There were some potential scheduling conflicts. I said to my family, ‘I don’t think it’s going to work out,’ and they went, ‘No, you make it work out. You’re doing this, Dad.’ They gave me my marching orders, and I dutifully obeyed,” Bale revealed.

Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, and Jaimie Alexander. The anticipated film will hit cinemas near you come July 8.

Check out the official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder: