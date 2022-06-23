As we have to wait yet another few short weeks to have two Gods of Thunder don their capes while flying all around the cosmos, we are continually being fed with short clips from the new Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. This latest clip shows us how while saving the world, it’s important to hold on to your humorous side.

In Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, there is a serious threat to the existence of Gods within the cosmos, Gorr, The God Butcher (Christian Bale) is on a sinister form of housekeeping with the elimination of all gods. With a new villain on the block that seeks his head, you’d believe Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) would be deathly focused on the task at hand but in this clip, he has the time to crack a joke with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) about the Mighty Thor’s (Natalie Portman) catchphrase. As revealed in previous trailers, Odinson had assembled what he termed the "the greatest team ever" and in this clip, we have the full set in conversation about the Shadow Realm and by extension, Gorr. The titular God of Thunder then remarks about colors fearing to thread in that realm to which the Mighty Thor replies “If its color we need, let’s bring the rainbow” and then flies off. Odinson and Valkyrie are not impressed by this line as the pair believes Jane Foster’s catchphrases need a bit of work though they admit she is brilliant at saving people.

The rest of the clip continues with the return of the Mighty Thor and Valkyrie cautioning about just matching into the Shadow Realm where Gorr would be quite powerful. The group which includes Korg (Taika Waititi, who also directs the movie) would end the conversation after some back and forth with a reference to “Omnipotence City.”

image via Marvel

The namedrop of “Omnipotence City” by Valkyrie and Odinson would probably set up the arrival of Zeus (Russell Crowe) with the city in question being an extradimensional realm that serves as an abode to a host of pantheons. The clip originally debuted during Tessa Thompson’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Thor: Love and Thunder will see Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot and Pom Klementieff as Mantis alongside other members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. The movie is set to be the shortest runtime of any MCU film in the last five years.

Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters on July 8.