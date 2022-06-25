There's less than a fortnight left before Thor: Love and Thunder hits the theaters worldwide and Marvel Studios is leaving no stone unturned in flaunting its Mighty Thor. A new clip from the fourth instillment in the Thor franchise, sees Jane Foster/Mighty Thor flexing her Mjolnir wielding skills.

The minute-long action filled clip sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) calling out the hammer like a beloved pet in the heat of a battle. Mjolnir comes towards him smashing through a monster, but as The God of Thunder stretches his arm out to grab it, exclaiming almost in disbelief ‘you’re back,’ it retreats back into the hands of Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman). Who then makes her superhero pose grabbing it and throws the hammer back into Thor’s direction, who narrowly misses it while the hammer splits into projectile pieces to hit other monsters behind him. Subsequently, it reforms and returns to Jane’s hand.

While we don’t know how Jane was able to piece together the Mjolnir or what makes her ‘worthy,’ one thing is clear that Hela’s damage to the hammer can’t be undone. During Ragnarok, The Goddess of Death Hela aka Odin’s firstborn broke her brother’s favorite toy into what seemed like a million pieces. While Thor went on to get a new ‘God Killing Kind’ weapon, Stormbreaker, we never saw what happened to Mjolnir. Love and Thunder might attempt to elaborate on that.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: First 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Reactions Call It a Bright Spot and the Best of Phase 4

As we see Mjolnir remains broken while performing a new trick at the behest of its new wielder. It’s also interesting to see the ‘broken’ parallel between Mjolnir and Jane as she too is suffering cancer yet enjoying her new superpowers. In a conversation with D23 magazine, Portman revealed she was intrigued by the idea of playing a character ‘who is as weak as she is strong.’ Further adding,

"I was so excited by what Taika [Waititi], Chris [Hemsworth], and Tessa [Thompson] did in Ragnarok... it just makes you smile the whole time... [Love and Thunder] seemed like a great opportunity to revisit the character and see her expand as a Super Hero herself."

Along with Portman and Hemsworth, Love and Thunder cast includes Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Taika Waititi as Korg, Russel Crowe as Zues, Christian Bale as antagonist Gorr, the God Butcher. The movie will also feature a cameo from the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres on 8 July, meanwhile watch the new clip below: