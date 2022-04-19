The first official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder finally premiered today, giving fans a hint as to what they can expect from Chris Hemsworth's latest adventure as the God of Thunder. Not only is Thor seeking his purpose in life following the events of Avengers: Endgame, but he also has to contend with the return of his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who somehow has come into possession of his destroyed hammer Mjlonir, as well as the appearance of the malevolent Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

During the reveal of Love and Thunder at San Diego Comic-Con, Director Taika Waititi said that Jason Aaron's run on Thor was a major influence on the film's story, as he had started reading the series while filming Thor: Ragnarok. True to form, the film contains visual references to Aaron's work on Thor — particularly an image where Thor and the rock gladiator Korg (who Waititi also plays) encounter a dead god. Here are the comics that could potentially have an impact on how Love and Thunder's story unfolds.

Thor: God Of Thunder Vol. 1 And 2

Aaron's first story arc for the Thor: God of Thunder story arc introduced Gorr, who sought to kill every god who ever existed. After losing his family, Gorr felt that the gods abandoned him in his time of need. The series boasts stunning artwork from Esad Ribic, who would later go on to illustrate other Marvel epics such as Jonathan Hickman's take on Secret Wars and Kieron Gillen's Eternals. Thor boasted a costume that incorporated a Viking influence into his Asgardian armor and Gorr looks like a living nightmare, with shadows curling around him and forming a cloak. It even features two more versions of Thor: his younger, more arrogant self who has yet to become worthy of Mjlonir, and an older Thor who is the last Asgardian in the universe. Gorr's trademark weapon, All-Black the Necrosword, also holds ties to another Marvel character; it was forged by the God of the Symbiotes Knull and used in a war against the Celestials before bonding with Gorr.

Thor: Goddess of Thunder

During the events of the Original Sin miniseries, which was also penned by Aaron, Thor learned a startling secret that caused him to lose control of his hammer Mjolnir as it deemed him unworthy. The hammer was then picked up by Jane Foster, who became the new Thor in an ongoing series by Aaron and Russell Dauterman. Jane's new powers came with a price, however: she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, and every time she transformed into Thor, Mjlonir would flush all impurities from her body, including the radiation and chemotherapy, which meant that her cancer would grow even stronger when she returned to human form. It remains to be seen how Love and Thunder will incorporate these plot points, but given Waititi's praise for this storyline, they will more than likely play a major role in the film's plot.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Then It's Us

The Guardians of the Galaxy look to play a major role in Love and Thunder since Thor chose to travel the universe with them in Endgame's climax. But the intergalactic A-holes have encountered gods in the comics before. The opening arc of the 2020 Guardians series by Al Ewing and Juann Cabal pits the Guardians against the resurrected Olympians, who seek to reassert their dominance in the universe. Eagle-eyed fans may have noticed a mysterious figure wielding golden bolts of lightning, which can only mean that the Greek god of thunder Zeus will have a role in the film — as well as the rest of the Greek pantheon of gods. Zeus' son Hercules has been a major figure in the Marvel Universe, even serving as a member of the Avengers alongside Jane Foster's Thor.

War of the Realms

Aaron and Dauterman would formally close out their time on Thor with the War of the Realms miniseries, which was built off of various plot points seeded throughout Aaron's run. The Dark Elf Malekith had been building an army across the Nine Realms, coercing their inhabitants to fight on his behalf or murdering those who stood in his way. He only had one realm left to conquer: Midgard. This leads to Thor and the forces of Asgard, alongside the entire Marvel Universe, engaging in all-out war with Malekith and his forces. The ending firmly shakes up Thor mythology as Thor finally sits upon the throne of Asgard as its King, and Jane becomes the last living Valkyrie. Love and Thunder looks to take inspiration from that ending, as Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) has become the King of Asgard — and looks fairly bored by it.

Thor: The Mighty Avenger

The subtitle of Love and Thunder hints at the film addressing Thor and Jane's relationship, and there's a miniseries that explores that relationship in full. Thor: The Mighty Avenger, by writer Rodger Landridge and artist Chris Sammee, takes place during Thor's banishment to Earth by his father Odin and his interactions with Jane - as well as other Marvel figures including Namor the Sub-Mariner and his fellow Avengers Iron Man and Ant-Man (Hank Pym). The book has a romantic overture to it, with Landridge giving just as much weight to Thor and Jane's conversations as the hammer-slinging action, and Sammee is able to put a modern spin on most of the characters; Thor's Asgardian armor feels sleeker and futuristic while Iron Man wears a version of his original armor that feels like an anime mechsuit. The Mighty Avenger was sadly canceled due to low sales, but it remains the perfect Thor tale for readers old and new.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters on July 8.

