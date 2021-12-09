Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino has confirmed that he will be scoring the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder. This announcement was made on the composer's Twitter, where he posted a tweet that read, "Me grabbing my next assignment…" with a gif of Chris Hemsworth as Thor calling his trusted hammer Mjolnir back to him along with the Thor: Love and Thunder hashtag. Just in case any more confirmation was needed.

Giacchino also composed the score on Sony's upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home. He is best known for his work on a number of other films and has won twelve awards for his work, with many more nominations to his name. He won an Academy Award for "Best Original Score" in 2010 for Up, an award he was also nominated for in 2008 for Ratatouille. Giacchino also won the BAFTA Award for "Best Film Music" for Up and received a nomination for the same award for 2019's JoJo Rabbit. Other films that he provided award-winning scores for include The Incredibles, Inside Out, Coco, and The Incredibles 2. He has also delved into television with Lost and video games with him providing music for multiple entries in both Call of Duty and Medal of Honor series.

Image via Disney

RELATED: ‘Doctor Strange 2’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, and Other MCU Movies Get New Release Dates

Thor: Love and Thunder was announced back in 2019, with Taika Waititi, the director of Thor: Ragnarok, once again at the helm. Hemsworth is set to return as Thor, alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will also be taking on the role of Mighty Thor in the film. Fellow MCU alums Chris Pratt, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan will also be appearing in the film as Star-Lord, Groot, Drax the Destroyer, Mantis, and Nebula, respectively.

Their inclusion makes sense as Thor is expected to play a part in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, so it's only right to see the Guardians crash into one of Thor's films. Christian Bale is slated to play Gorr the God Butcher, a character from the comics that is on a bloody crusade to wipe out every god from the universe and empowered by the power of All-Black the Necrosword, which was forged by Knull, the god of the symbiotes. While the symbiotes haven't played much of a role in the MCU, the ending teaser in Venom: Let There Be Carnage could be pointing to that changing soon.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to hit theaters on July 8, 2022. You can see Michael Giacchino's tweet about joining the upcoming superhero film down below.

‘Don’t Look Up’ Review: Get Ready to Root for the Comet Adam McKay’s obvious and condescending satire feels like a mediocre ‘SNL’ sketch stretched to 2.5 hours.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email