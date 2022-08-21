It has been another hot summer for Marvel with one of their biggest releases being Thor: Love and Thunder. The Taika Waititi directed comedic epic has made over $700 million at the worldwide box office. The God of Thunder’s latest adventure was filled with many wild performances and cameos, but one of the more notable absences in the film was Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster. The actor stole the show in his MCU debut in Thor: Ragnarok and thanks to concept art we now have a better idea of Grandmaster’s original role in Love and Thunder.

The new concept art shared by Marvel Studios illustrator Laurent Ben-Mimoun sees Grandmaster in a rather rough-looking state. The character is seen in similar colored robes to the ones he wears in Ragnarok, but he doesn’t look happy and appears to be in a broken-down ship. There’s a robot making repairs next to him, and it also looks like Grandmaster has received an upgrade. He now appears to have robotic arms.

The caption accompanying the image reads “Moon of shame”. While that is very cryptic, there’s one big clue of where Goldblum would have appeared in the film. Next to the robot is the severed head of Korg which means this scene takes place after Thor, Valkyrie, and Jane went up against Zeus. The moon of shame also may refer to the stylish black and white battle between Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher and Team Thor in the Shadow Realm.

Image via Marvel Studios

Bale revealed last month that he had filmed scenes with Goldblum, along with Peter Dinklage, that didn’t make the final film. Game of Thrones actress Lena Headey also had a role in the film, but she was ultimately cut as well. This came alongside reports that Marvel Studios mandated a two-hour runtime for Love and Thunder. Seeing this concept art only makes the fact that Goldblum was cut even harder to swallow. Again, Goldblum brought so much delightful life to Thor’s world in Ragnarok and the final post-credit scene in that movie teased that there were still stories to tell with the character. The Grandmaster also hilariously became Darryl’s roommate in the Team Darryl Marvel Studios One Shot which is the last time we saw the character.

It would have been great to see both Gorr and Grandmaster in a scene together. Hopefully, their deleted scenes together will be on the Blu-ray release because you can never have enough Goldblum in your life.

If you haven’t seen Thor: Love and Thunder yet, this extremely colorful and absurdist comedy is still in theaters. You can also view Grandmaster’s concept art down below. However, if you want more Goldblum in your life, he can be seen in Jurassic World Dominion's Extended Cut which is on Digital and Blu-ray now.