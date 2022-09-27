To celebrate the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD, Marvel Studios has shared a new featurette and high-quality concept art from the God of Thunder’s (Chris Hemsworth) latest adventure. The featurette reveals more about how Christian Bale became Gorr, the God Butcher, while the concept art focuses on Jane Foster’s (Natalie Portman) Thor costume, the film’s epic battle on the Dark Realm, and the true stars of the sequel: Thor Odinson's screaming goats.

In Love and Thunder, Thor Odinson must reconsider his role as a god and a superhero once his old hammer, Mjölnir, chooses Jane to become the Goddess of Thunder. As the concept art reveals, Jane’s Marvel Cinematic Universe costume is heavily inspired by Jason Aaron’s Mighty Thor run, the comic books where Gorr also showed up for the first time. The concept art also gives us a detailed look at how co-writer and director Taika Waititi planned the Dark Realm battle when Thor, Jane, and King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) had to face the villain and his army of shadow monsters.

Speaking of Gorr, the new featurette explains how Bale got attached to the MCU. According to Marvel Studios producer Kevin Feige, the reason why Bale became Gorr was Thor: Ragnarok, the first film Waititi helmed for the MCU. As Feige explains it:

“When we heard early on that Christian Bale was interested in our world, we thought, ‘Ok. He’s amazing, of course, but the odds are probably pretty slim.’ When he saw [Thor] ‘Ragnarok,’ he was such a fan of that film and such a fan of working with Taika that really was Taika who was able to pick up the phone and have a conversation with Christian.”

Bale, in turn, had some more personal reasons to become Gorr, as his family put some pressure on him to accept the role. As Bale puts it: “Taika is a very bloody original filmmaker. He knows how to make things ridiculously funny, but he knows how to be very very moving and heartfelt as well. If I hadn’t done it, my family would have disowned me.”

The featurette also gives Waititi some time to talk about how he developed Love and Thunder for Bale and his family. The director said, “I just loved the idea of doing a film that was a space adventure, and that was fun, and something that his kids could watch.” However, Love and Thunder might not be appropriate for children because Waititi says, “He’s too scary in this movie.”

Thor: Love and Thunder also brings back Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. Russell Crowe also made his MCU debut as Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder. In addition, Waititi returns to direct Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder is available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD and Disney+ right now. Check out the new featurette and concept art below.

