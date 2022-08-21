Newly-unveiled concept art for Thor: Love and Thunder shows a look for Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor that is more accurate to the comics. After a hiatus from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Natalie Portman returned to play Foster in the sequel directed by Taika Waititi.

Reviving the role she played in Thor and Thor: The Dark World, as well as Avengers: Endgame, Portman came back as the powerful Mighty Thor alongside Chris Hemsworth once again playing Thor Odinson. No longer just a love interest for the Asgardian hero, Foster was also joined by Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Jaimie Alexander in the latest Marvel blockbuster.

Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park revealed some concept art on Instagram for Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor which stayed truer to the comics than how she ended up looking like onscreen in Thor: Love and Thunder. In the original Marvel comics, Thor’s frequent love-interest is afflicted by cancer when she finds herself called to Thor's abandoned hammer, Mjolnir. Upon picking up the hammer, she becomes the Mighty Thor and gains powers. She disguises her identity with a change in hair and a covering over her eyes, which leaves her identity a mystery to Thor Odinson until reveals herself to him.

RELATED: 'Thor: Love and Thunder's Mighty Thor Hammers Down to Avengers Campus at Disneyland

Park's concept art features several differences including a neck covering reminiscent of her look in the comics as well as a diamond-shaped symbol by her abdomen that also was not present in the film. Along with the concept art, Park commented: “This is an alternate version I did showing a dark armor version (as well as the collar piece inspired by the original comic design by @ribicesad ) of Jane’s Mighty Thor in case they would want to further separate her look from the traditional Thor color scheme.”

A major difference between the concept art and what made it onscreen was the appearance of Mjolnir, which was shattered by Hela in Waititi’s first MCU project Thor: Ragnarok and reforged with the cracks still showing. In the comics, the hammer was abandoned before calling Foster to the helm, so the film gave the hammer a new look when it was taken up by the Mighty Thor and even had the ability to break apart to take out her enemies before coming back into its original shape.

Although Foster’s fate in Thor: Love and Thunder left her future uncertain in the MCU, she becomes a Valkyrie in the comics before returning as the Mighty Thor. Since Marvel Studios typically uses the comics as a template to bounce off from rather than a guide to stick to, there is no guarantee that will be her future in the upcoming films. With her character’s popularity in the film, fans hope that she makes her way back into the MCU soon.

Check out Park’s post below:

Check out Portman discussing her MightyThor role with Collider below: