The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding. And by that it means that we're now thick into the multiverse. Yes, Thor: Love and Thunder is the first of the new movies to not get into the multiverse of it all because both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought us into the multiverse and showed us the stakes that the Marvel Cinematic Universe now has. Those stakes? That no one really stays dead or if they do, we could just theoretically pop over to another universe and get a different version of them. So we probably won't have to really say goodbye to our favorite characters ever again.

Let me explain: In theory, Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark could come back. He just wouldn't be the Earth-616 version. So the idea of "death" in the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe is now a bit warped. Tying this to Thor: Love and Thunder means that we could still see Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher or Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/The Mighty Thor again because it could just simply be solved by popping over to another universe and seeing them there. But the difference now is that they're not our versions of those characters.

Focusing on the idea of death, it just boils down to whether or not you're tied to a specific version of that character. One of the reasons the Spider-Verse works so well is because each universe sort of has their own Spider-Man. So you can love Peter Parker in Earth-616 but then the Peter in Earth-1610 is dead, which is why Miles Morales is the only Spider-Man there and so on and so forth. For the rest of the Marvel world, it's not that easy, and now the MCU as a whole can use this to its advantage.

Death doesn't really have any stakes now in the MCU, but I'd also argue that it never really did. Even prior to Zoe Saldaña's Gamora getting a second chance with Chris Pratt's Peter Quill in Avengers: Endgame, anyone who was "dead" wasn't really dead. We saw it with Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and we've seen it over and over again with Tom Hiddleston as Loki, who has died and come back and died again at least three times at this point. He just keeps faking his own death and coming back.

So the stakes of "death" were never really there, and now we've just basically lost the fear of never seeing our favorite characters ever again. It's not a bad thing. It means we can see fun little callbacks like the potential return of Chris Evans as Johnny Storm from the first Fantastic Four movies (instead of coming back as Steve Rogers) but it also means that we can meet different versions of characters like Tony Stark in different universes.

The stakes of death have always been wonky in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now we can see any character again if we really wanted to with the multiverse. And honestly? That's kind of cool.

