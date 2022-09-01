With the streaming debut of Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney+ only a week away, a new deleted scene from the film has been revealed via an exclusive from IGN which showcases a comedic interaction between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), and Korg (Taika Waititi) and the Greek god Dionysus, portrayed by Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful).

The clip, uploaded on IGN's website, shows more of the group of characters' stay at Omnipotence City in all its glory. The deleted scene showcases some unfinished effects with several shots of Waititi himself in his motion capture outfit. The team sees the arrival of Dionysus, Zeus' youngest son and the Greek god of fertility and fruitfulness, in a golden chariot as he fanned and fed grapes from his servants. Alongside the fun performance by the actor, the unpolished blue screen effects behind him offer their charm to the deleted scene as well.

The deleted scene doesn't offer any additional details about the film that weren't already known which may explain why it was cut. However, Beale's performance does offer plenty of laughs, in line with the tone of the rest of the film. The actor in the role was initially seen in the theatrical cut of the film in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance. Now fans can witness the actor's performance in full display with the release of the new clip.

Image via Marvel

The deleted scene isn't the only one cut from the film as it has been previously reported that Thor: Love and Thunder contained several significant scenes with several actors that were eventually removed. Some notable examples are scenes that included Jeff Goldblum's return as The Grandmaster, Peter Dinklage as Eitri, and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones). Whether fans will ever get to see those deleted scenes remains to be seen.

Thor: Love and Thunder was released in theaters earlier this summer to a divisive response from fans with its main criticism directed at its use of humor. Despite that, the film has managed to earn over $337 million at the domestic box office and a total of $747 million worldwide so far. Now with the film coming to Disney+ next week on September 8, fans will be able to revisit the film and experience the love and thunder all over again.

After its debut on the streaming service, Thor: Love and Thunder will be available for fans to purchase on physical media platforms, such as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, on September 27. Check out the deleted scene below: