With Thor: Love and Thunder striking its way to Disney+ and other digital outlets this week, a new deleted scene has been revealed via an exclusive from People Magazine which showcases a new scene between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Zeus (Russel Crowe), and Jane (Natalie Portman).

The deleted scene depicts an alternate version of what would ultimately be an emotional moment between Thor and Jane at the hospital. However, they get interrupted when they make the realization that Zeus himself is standing behind the curtain eating some ice cream. In contrast to the Zeus fans would ultimately see in the final cut of the film, this depiction of Zeus appears to be moved by Thor's emotional side and offers to help, telling him he has something for the God of Thunder.

Since no additional context on the deleted scene was given, fans are left to wonder what exactly Zeus had in store for Thor. However, some could speculate that the Greek god was originally intended to give Thor his legendary Thunderbolt, rather than it being stolen in the theatrical release of the film. The deleted scene also offers a new side to Crowe's portrayal of Zeus' in the final cut of the film, who was depicted as more arrogant and bitter toward the characters, with him being more sympathetic and understanding. However, with the teasing of a legendary showdown between Hercules himself against the titular hero as a result of the events in the theatrical cut, perhaps the version of Zeus fans got was for the better. With Zeus' characterization radically different in the little scene, it remains a mystery if there are any other alternative scenes with the character that have not been revealed yet.

Alongside the alternate take on Zeus' character, another deleted scene was also revealed via IGN which offered a comedic extended look at Russell Beale (Penny Dreadful) as the Greek god Dionysus. It was previously reported that several other significant characters were cut from the film such as Jeff Goldblum's return as The Grandmaster and the introduction of Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) in an unspecified role. However, it remains unknown if any other deleted footage from Thor: Love and Thunder will be released as well in the future.

Fans will be able to revisit the film and re-experience all their favorite scenes when Thor: Love and Thunder strikes its way into Disney+ on September 8. After its debut on the streaming service, Thor: Love and Thunder will be available for fans to purchase on physical media platforms, such as 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, on September 27.

Check out the deleted scene below over at People and watch Collider's interview with Chris Hemsworth & Taika Waititi below: