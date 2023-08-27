The Big Picture Thor: Love and Thunder's depiction of Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, has been beautifully recreated in a 9-inch diorama by Diamond Select Toys.

The movie brings together Thor and Jane Foster as she gains the power of Mjolnir to become The Mighty Thor.

Together, Thor, The Mighty Thor, and their friends face off against the villainous Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

Feed your God of Thunder habit with this outstanding depiction of Thor, as played by the Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, from Thor: Love and Thunder in the latest release from the Marvel Gallery Diorama line being offered by the fine people at Diamond Select Toys. Standing at a height of around 9 inches and meticulously crafted from high-grade PVC, Thor's dynamic stance and intricate armor have been masterfully recreated by the renowned artists Caesar and Rocco Tartamella.

Presented in a vibrant full-color window box and retailing at $75.00, this collectible allows you to possess a slice of the electrifying enchantment found in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder. Directed by Taika Waititi, the movie brought Thor back together with his true love, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as he sought to move on from life after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Terminally ill, Jane gains the power of Mjolnir to become The Mighty Thor and teams up with her partner to take on the nefarious Gorr the God Butcher, played by Academy Award winner Christian Bale, who seeks to eliminate the gods as vengeance for the death of his family.

Love and Thunder was an exciting addition to the MCU's Phase Four with Collider's Therese Lacson stating, "Eccentric and funny, with touches of slapstick, and a heavy dose of heart and some melancholy – it's a familiar formula when it comes to Waititi's work, but not one that has lost its charm." Waititi's influence on the God of Thunder is equal parts dazzling and colorful, which has been perfectly captured in the new diorama.

Image via Marvel Studios

Who Stars in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'?

Alongside Hemsworth, Portman, and Bale, the movie also starred director Taika Waititi as Korg, Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, and Russell Crowe as Zeus. While Love and Thunder set up the threads of a sequel, it remains to be seen if Marvel will move forward with existing plans as the MCU slate has evolved significantly since.

Until then, you can pre-order the diorama of Thor in all his Asgardian glory from Love and Thunder from Diamond Select Toys at this link. Check out images of the statue below: