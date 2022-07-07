Editor's note: The following contains Thor: Love and Thunder spoilers.He’s here, he’s there, and now he’s in the MCU! Thor: Love and Thunder uses one of its mid-credits scenes to reveal a surprise cameo, marking this famous character’s Marvel debut. If you’re not sure who exactly that person is or unfamiliar with the comics, here’s everything you need to know.

After Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Gorr (Christian Bale) die, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) preserves his promise to keep his heart open by raising Gorr’s daughter, played by Hemworth’s daughter India Rose Hemsworth, as his own. In his new role as dad god, Thor is finding a new purpose for his life by raising Love and teaching her to fight alongside him. This new father-daughter duo of Love and Thunder have their happily ever after, blissfully unaware that a former threat is preparing to strike back.

Later in the mid-credits scene, it is revealed that Zeus (Russell Crowe) is still alive; he survived after he was seemingly stabbed to death by his Thunderbolt. As his wounds are being attended to in Omnipotence City, at first it appears he is talking to himself. He considers how mortals’ relationship to the gods have changed over the years, how they worship superheroes more than the classic deities. Zeus declares that mortals will fear them again, and he will have his revenge on Thor. The camera turns, and it’s revealed to the audience that he’s charging Hercules, played by Brett Goldstein, to go after the God of Thunder. Brett Goldstein is known for his Emmy winning role as the foul-mouthed Roy Kent in Ted Lasso.

Hercules is seen as the Greek counterpart to Thor. Besides his fame in Greek mythology, Hercules has an extensive history in the Marvel comics. His mythological origin story remains intact in the comics, with some new connections made to the established Marvel world. For instance, his first encounter with Thor actually happened during the Middle Ages when he led a group of time-traveling soldiers to fight the Vikings on Earth. Hercules assisted in forming the Greek Resistance during World War II. During the 1950s, Hercules met his lifelong drinking buddy, the gruff mutant Wolverine, played by Hugh Jackman in the X-Men movies.

When it comes to the modern era, Hercules has his own connection to Asgard and the Avengers. Similar to the mid-credits scene, in the comics Amora, the Asgardian Enchantress, casts a spell on him to attack the Avengers in revenge. Hawkeye helps free Hercules from her spell. After being exiled from Olympus, he crashes with the Avengers and eventually becomes an official member himself. During the comics run of Civil War, Hercules sided with Captain America. He helped found the West Coast super-team, the Champions of Los Angeles, that only lasted a brief period. Fun fact– at one point, Hercules had a short-lived romantic relationship with Black Widow. Though Scarlett Johansson’s version of the character has since died, perhaps there could be a future relationship for Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

Specific to Hercules and Thor, they have been considered allies and rivals. They fight alongside each other as Avengers, even taking his place in the Avengers lineup when Thor disappears for a period of time. Hercules is distraught by the others forgetting about Thor and Asgard’s disappearance; the remaining Avengers were more concerned with a breakdown from Scarlet Witch. During the comics run of Civil War, Hercules famously kills a clone of Thor by using the clone version of Mjölnir against it while exclaiming “Thou art no Thor!”

Brett Goldstein has become a fan favorite because of Ted Lasso, so to see him joining the MCU as Hercules is an exciting choice. As Roy Kent, Goldstein has the gruff and tough appearance matched with his excellent comedic timing, whether it’s a growl or a biting one-liner. If Goldstein uses his Ted Lasso style of humor, it would be a great contrast to Hemsworth, making him a worthy adversary and future “friend from work” to Thor.

These future teammates have their work cut out for them. For now, Hercules is on the warpath to find and destroy Thor for his crimes against Zeus and Omnipotence City. Since it’s currently unknown when and where we’ll see Thor next, it will also be interesting to see when the famed hero of Ancient Greece will be seen next. At one point in the comics, Hercules moves to Brooklyn and gets a job bartending at a Greek run bar, and honestly, it’d be entertaining to watch an entire movie of Roy Kent being a bartender. Here’s hoping these legendary mythological heroes become the best pair of drinking buddies!

