Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) has been an integral part of the MCU from the start as he grappled with the burden and responsibilities as the God of Thunder, future King of Asgard and a founding member of the Avengers. In this time, Thor has arguably been through more than any other Avenger, justifying both his change of demeanor and his sense of unfulfillment.

With a glimpse of what viewers can expect to see in Thor: Love and Thunder, Thor’s greatest challenge is to find himself. In light of everything he has been through, all these events have shaped Thor Odinson into who he is- He just needs to find out for himself!

Exiled from Asgard

Thor was first introduced as a headstrong, short-sighted prince who believed that he was entitled to the Asgard throne. When his coronation ceremony was interrupted by an attack, Thor wanted to retaliate, demonstrating the extent of his arrogance.

When Odin saw how dangerous Thor would be as a leader, he exiled him from Asgard, stripping him of his powers as he deemed only who is worthy can yield Mjolnir. This moment marked the beginning of his character arc, as he managed to evolve into a wise leader that contemplated the consequences of his actions.

Betrayed by Loki

Since Thor was oblivious that Loki was his adopted brother, and that he harboured a resentment for being left in his shadow, Thor couldn’t have anticipated how Loki’s frustration would have manifested into a chaotic mess. Loki’s true nature was first revealed after he was exiled from Asgard.

As the God of Mischief, Loki’s character has always been mischievously treacherous. With his harbored rage, Loki’s tendency to stab Thor in the back has definitely created some trust issues, making his relationship with his brother a turmoil beyond normal brotherly fights.

Losing His Mother

Thor’s mother, Frigga was the strong nurturing parent in both Thor and Loki’s life until her sudden death in Thor: The Dark World. While Thor had already faced much turmoil at this point, he had a certain extent of predictability, even with his brother’s mischief, until this moment.

Losing Frigga prompted Thor into a state of grief, fueled by the need to avenge her death. After defeating the Dark Elves, Thor renounced his right to the throne, acknowledging how loss of life, sacrifice, and brutality can change the man meant to be king.

Losing His Father

Odin’s death was surprisingly quick, yet peaceful as he left after a heart-to-heart talk with both his sons. However, with the new revelation that they had a sister, Thor was given little time to grieve or come to terms with how this affects him or Asgard.

Thor was saddened by his father’s death, but furthermore, overwhelmed with the weight of responsibility that had suddenly fallen on his shoulders. Thor’s reluctance to become the new leader was rooted in the high regard for his father, believing there is no wiser king.

Facing Hela

In Thor: Ragnarok, Thor learns of the sister he never knew he had, creating a new plethora of problems to face. When Hela, the Goddess of Death claims her right to the throne, not only must Thor fight for the betterment of Asgard, he must also come to terms with the reality.

From childhood, he believed that he was the entitled to the throne. Learning that he had an elder sister, also draws the question of how well he thought he knew his trusted family as his parents hid this as well as Loki’s adoption.

Ragnarok

After everything Thor had been through at this point, the actual occurrence of witnessing an apocalyptic ending seemed doubtful. Irrespective, Thor realized unleashing Surtur and causing Ragnarok was necessary to save the Asgardians.

As necessary as this was to defeat Hela, witnessing the destruction of his home is equivalently painful as rubbing salt in a wound. Within a day of his new leadership, Thor saw Asgard in flames, right after the loss of his father, friends and many of his people.

The Loss of Asgardians

In all the ways Thor has been tortured since the beginning of his character arc, the timing never struck as ideal. Within days, Thor lost his father, fought his sister, and witnessed the destruction of Asgard through Ragnarok only to come face to face with Thanos.

Thanos was willing to go to extremes to obtain the Tesseract, killing hundreds of Asgardians. Beyond these deaths being a personal loss for Thor, he felt responsible for not being able to prevent the death of his people, despite being their leader.Heimdall’s death was swift, but no less painful as Thor witnessed his best friend stabbed, drawing his last breath with a final look at Thor.

Losing Loki

Furthermore, despite all the turmoil Loki and Thor have been through as brothers, Thor’s last words to his brother were “You really are the worst brother” when Loki revealed he had stolen the Tesseract. However, Loki revealed the Tesseract in an attempt to draw Thanos attention while the Hulk prepared his attack.

Loki immediately tackled Thor to put him out of harm’s way. However, when all options failed, Loki tried attacking Thanos singlehandedly, leaving Thor to helplessly watch his brother struggle as he was choked to death. What was most heartbreaking was the following moments, when Thor embraced Loki amidst the wreck of Asgard.

Failing to Stop Thanos

Thor had a personal agenda when it came to confronting Thanos, as he was singlehandedly responsible for the death of his best friend and brother. Before hunting Thanos down, Thor acknowledges the extent of his losses, solemnly stating “what more could I lose?”.

While his decision to go for the heart was purely instinctive or fuelled by his desire to make Thanos suffer for longer, Thor knows he failed and is conscious of how that moment resulted in the disintegration of half of the population, giving rise to new feelings beyond grief—guilt, repentance and despondence.

An Existential Crisis

Thor’s existential crisis and search for himself will likely be a key arc in the upcoming film, although the beginning of that storyline has already begun as despite feeling accomplished in defeating Thanos, Thor still feels unfulfilled.

Viewers last saw Thor joining the Guardians of the Galaxy whilst leaving Asgard under the leadership of Valkyrie. Although many fans were surprised to see Thor turn away from the role of King after being groomed for leadership his entire life, Thor’s decision was not taken lightly but instead, was the first step to being “who [he] was, rather than who [he] was supposed to be”.

