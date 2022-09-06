Thor: Love and Thunder is coming to Disney+ this Thursday, and to celebrate the God of Thunder’s latest adventure, Disney revealed a new featurette focused on the character’s ten-year journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new video features star Chris Hemsworth discussing how Love and Thunder represents a rebirth for the character, which could be teasing that the MCU is not done yet with Thor Odinson.

Besides using scenes from Love and Thunder, the new featurette also peeks behind the curtain to show fans how some MCU magic gets made. For instance, we get to see the huge New Asgard set Marvel Studios built for the film, with dozens of wooden houses actually put together by Love and Thunder’s talented crew. Meanwhile, Hemsworth talks about the hero’s ten-year journey and how Thor changed with each new film. From that perspective, Love and Thunder represents a “rebirth” of the character after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which took Thor to the lowest point of his life.

The new featurette also invites Natalie Portman to share her excitement about returning to the franchise and taking over the mantle of Mighty Thor. In Love and Thunder, Jane becomes worthy of Mjölnir, leading her to become a Goddess of Thunder herself. In the new video, Portman reveals how happy she was to be at the same place as Hemsworth, wearing the same superhero cape and fighting side by side with the co-star to take down a new and dangerous MCU villain, Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Image via Disney

Both Portman and Hemsworth also find time to praise director Taika Waititi, who takes his positive energy into the set and allows everyone to have fun at work. As for Waititi, in the video, he underlines how he wasn’t afraid to “be flamboyant and a bit camp” with Love and Thunder, which resulted in the film’s vibrant and colorful aesthetic, perfectly suited for a cosmic adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder also brings back Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. Russell Crowe also made his MCU debut as Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder. In addition, Waititi returns to direct Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder comes to Disney+ this Thursday, September 8, as part of Disney Plus Day. The movie will be available on Ultra HD 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 27. Check out the new featurette below.