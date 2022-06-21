Marvel Studios has unveiled a brand-new featurette for Thor: Love and Thunder that promises a rebirth for Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder, featuring some exciting footage and behind-the-scenes commentary from the cast and crew. The Taika Waititi-directed sequel to Thor: Ragnarok is set to release in theaters on July 8.

The latest featurette outlines the path Thor has been on since his MCU debut in 2011, with Hemsworth making it clear the ten-year journey has been worth it every step of the way. But even after Avengers: Endgame, Thor finds himself struggling to find his place in the vast universe in Love and Thunder. The return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) as the Mighty Thor will likely complicate things but perhaps bring clarity to his role within the MCU. Portman can be seen in action as the Goddess of Thunder in the behind-the-scenes footage, participating in some of the film's biggest action sequences.

Waititi, who returns to helm the sequel and play the fan-favorite Korg, receives heaps of praise from the cast in the video. In addition to Portman and Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson gives the director credit for delivering another imaginative and fun entry to the franchise. The scale of the story is punctuated as well, with Waititi describing it as a "crazy space adventure". Although Christian Bale is not in the featurette, new footage of his villainous Gorr the God Butcher is spread out throughout the video.

RELATED: 'Thor: Love and Thunder's Total Film Covers Feature Mighty Duo Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman

An all-new trailer also accompanies the latest featurette, featuring footage that gives fans a better look at the extensive cast of new and returning characters, including Meik. The official runtime for the film also dropped online, which nearly reaches the two-hour mark at 1 hour and 59 minutes, making it the shortest MCU film in five years.

The fourth film in the Thor franchise will find Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor, while Thompson returns as the new ruler of Asgard. Hemsworth's Thor will be forced to battle Gorr the God Butcher, a vengeful new foe that is targeting the MCU's entire pantheon of mythological gods. Love and Thunder also sees the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the big screen after Thor left with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Back in the director's chair after reinvigorating the franchise with Ragnarok, Waititi has his hands full with the God of Thunder’s latest adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder will exclusively hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Check out the featurette below: