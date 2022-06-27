Marvel Studios has unveiled a brand-new featurette for Thor: Love and Thunder that recalls the vast, ten-year journey of Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder in the MCU. The legacy of the fan-favorite character is addressed in the new promo for Taika Waititi's sequel to Thor: Ragnarok, set to hit theaters on July 8.

The latest featurette reflects on the path Thor has been on since his MCU debut in 2011. From Thor to Ragnarok, Hemsworth's journey to becoming the hero fans adore today has been eventful, to say the least. Moreover, it's clear the Australian actor has loved every second he has appeared in the MCU and doesn't seem eager to stop anytime soon. Although the nostalgic video recalls the character's greatest moments, it does not necessarily present Love and Thunder as a farewell for him. But with the introduction of the Mighty Thor, the context of his role within the vast universe will have to be addressed.

In the video, the newest thunder-wielding god, Natalie Portman, praises the work Hemsworth continues to do with the character, especially when his comedic talents are on display. Waititi further emphasizes the transformation Hemsworth has gone through in his performances, revealing he wanted the actor to be more of himself in Ragnarok and Love and Thunder.

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi Reveal ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’s 4-Hour Cut Was "Batsh*t Crazy"

A trailer for the anticipated film reveals footage that gives fans a better look at the extensive cast of new and returning characters, including two mysterious goats. The official runtime for the film also dropped online, which nearly reaches the two-hour mark at 1 hour and 59 minutes, making it the shortest MCU film in five years.

The fourth film in the Thor franchise will find Portman’s Jane Foster wielding Mjolnir as The Mighty Thor, while Thompson returns as the new ruler of Asgard. Hemsworth's Thor will be forced to battle Gorr the God Butcher, a vengeful new foe that is targeting the MCU's entire pantheon of mythological gods. Love and Thunder also sees the Guardians of the Galaxy return to the big screen after Thor left with them at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Back in the director's chair after reinvigorating the franchise with Ragnarok, Waititi has his hands full with the God of Thunder’s latest adventure.

Thor: Love and Thunder will exclusively hit theaters on July 8, 2022. Check out the featurette below: