While every fan is gearing up for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel Studios is also gearing up for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder this summer. We just got our first trailer for the film and, more importantly, the film’s line of Funko Pops are now up for preorder.

This epic line of Funkos features six main figures and a lot of in-store exclusives. The first Funko in the line is Thor flying with Stormbreaker in his new blue and yellow armor. The next figure is of Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor who is wielding Mjolnir. Besides the one shot we see of her in the trailer, this is the best look of Foster in her armor that we have seen so far. The theme of this line is color and Foster’s gray armor is lined with some eye pleasing red accents. The colorful vibes continue with Valkyrie’s figure who is ready for battle. Valkyrie is sporting a new blue look both in her armor and in her hair.

The only figure devoid of color is the villain of the film Gorr who is played by Christian Bale. Gorr is as white as a ghost and has great wrinkle texture detail on his face which makes the classic funko black eyes appear very creepy. The fifth figure in the wave is fan-favorite character Korg who, out of all the figures, appears to be the most unchanged from his previous appearances in the MCU. He is rocking some colorful pants though to match everyone's new bombastic looks. The final main figure in the wave is of Korg’s best friend Miek in a new robot body. It is important to note that there are no Guardians of the Galaxy in this wave. Due to this, they are either being saved for a Wave 2 or they have minor roles in Love and Thunder.

Like with every major Marvel release, this line also comes with a handful of exclusives. There is a Target exclusive 2-Pack of Thor and Mighty Thor, there is a glow in the dark Mighty Thor exclusive for Pop In A Box, and a helmetless Mighty Thor exclusive for BAM! Bookstore. However, the coolest variant is of Thor riding a magical Viking ship being driven by two goats. This is something that we see a glimpse of in the trailer and, given that it has been immortalized in Funko form, it is probably going to be a highlight of the film. Finally, like with most Funko lines, there are also keychain variants of all the main characters.

From the looks of the new trailer, Love and Thunder appears to take everything that director Taika Waititi established in Ragnarok and cranks it up to eleven. This includes the variety of colors which really stand out in the new footage and this is reflected in these new Funko figures. Thor looks to be going on a journey of self discovery in this new film, and you can start your own journey towards this epic tale by pre-ordering these new figures on Funko’s website.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters July 8, 2022. Check out the full range of Funko pops on Twitter:

