Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder is looking to conclude its first week of release in a rather precarious position at the box office. With approximately $187 million domestically, the fourth solo Thor adventure is pacing behind other mid-summer Marvel Cinematic Universe movies such as Ant-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Ant-Man and the Wasp and Black Widow. Globally, the film passed $400 million on Thursday.

It’s too early to tell what the future holds for one of Marvel’s most divisive films, but the titles mentioned above each suffered second weekend drops of over 61%. Love and Thunder, which has a hefty $250 million budget to recover, made a solid $143 million in its debut weekend — the second-best of the year behind fellow MCU title Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which made $187 million in its three-day opening.

With little competition on the horizon — at least not until DC’s Black Adam drops in theaters in October — Love and Thunder has a relatively clear run for the next few weeks. But the film will be available on the Disney+ streaming service before it even has a chance at being driven out of theaters by Black Adam. And savvy audiences know this.

Image Via Disney

With a 47.5/52.5 domestic-overseas split currently, the film is looking at passing $500 million worldwide by the end of its second weekend. If it drops in the range of Spider-Man: Homecoming and Eternals domestically, it will make around $55 million in its sophomore bow, taking its running total to a little less than $250 million. But if it falls like Black Widow (which was also available concurrently on Disney+ for a special fee), it’ll finish its second weekend with $47.5 million, which could put it just shy of the $500 mark worldwide.

Love and Thunder brings back star Chris Hemsworth to the role he’s now been playing for over a decade, and unites him with not only his Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, but also his co-star from the first two Thor films, Natalie Portman. Love and Thunder also marks the much-anticipated (at this point inevitable) MCU debut of Christian Bale, who stars in the film as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher. Criticism has ranged from a pointing out the film’s lack of narrative cohesion and its scattershot tone. Many have also compared it unfavorably to Ragnarok, which was largely credited with having revitalized the franchise.

Love and Thunder is also going to miss out on Russia and China grosses, although the latter territory has become increasingly irrelevant for American films in a post-pandemic world. For context, the first Thor film tapped out with $449 million worldwide, Thor: The Dark World made $644 million worldwide, and Ragnarok concluded its international run with $854 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates, and check out our interview with Gorr the God Butcher himself below: