As rival studios steered clear of Thor: Love and Thunder, Disney’s latest Marvel film didn’t face much trouble in retaining its hold on the top spot at the box office. Although its Friday-to-Friday drop might concern executives. Love and Thunder fell by a massive 80% on its second Friday, as it added $13.8 million to its domestic tally. The film is expected to make $46.5 million over its sophomore weekend.

That’s a significant fall from its healthy $144 million debut last week, and can be attributed to any number of factors, including but not limited to mediocre reviews, ho-hum fan response, and the knowledge that the film will be available on the Disney+ streaming app 45 days after its theatrical release. A 68% drop, which is what is being projected, would put Love and Thunder on the list of the biggest second weekend falls for any Marvel Cinematic Universe title. By comparison, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fell by 67% in its sophomore weekend earlier this year, and Black Widow dropped 68% in 2021. But the latter film was given a controversial day-and-date release on Disney+ (for a premium access fee) that surely impacted its box office performance. Spider-Man: No Way Home also fell by 68%, but it made over $100 million more than Love and Thunder in its opening weekend.

Sony’s Where the Crawdads Sing is outperforming industry expectations in its debut weekend, as it claimed the number three spot. The murder mystery book adaptation is expected to pull between $15 and $16 million in its first weekend, which is around $5 million higher than what was expected of it going into the weekend. Budgeted at a modest $24 million, the film stars Normal People breakout Daisy Edgar-Jones.

But in a rare miss for Paramount this year — the studio has delivered five box office hits in 2022 — the animated film Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is looking at a $6.2 million debut weekend, finishing outside the top five. The moderately budgeted kid-friendly action film is competing directly against holdover hit Minions: The Rise of Gru, which claimed the number two spot with an estimated $25.3 million, taking its running domestic total to over $261 million.

Top Gun: Maverick’s dream run at the box office continues as it looks at another $11.7 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total to an astounding $609 million. It’s already Paramount’s highest-grossing film ever, having zoomed past Titanic this week, and is currently the year’s biggest film domestically and internationally, with over $1.1 billion in the bank. Warner Bros’ Elvis is expected to round out the top five. Director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of The King of Rock and Roll passed $100 million at the domestic box office this week, and added $2.3 million on Friday.

Expect Love and Thunder to surrender its box office crown next weekend, when director Jordan Peele’s third original horror film, Nope, lands in theaters. His previous features — Get Out and Us — made a combined total of over half-a-billion dollars worldwide. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

