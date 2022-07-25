It’s clear at this point that Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder isn’t quite playing like a typical Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel. The fourth installment in the Thor series added $22 million domestically in its third weekend, taking its running total to $276 million. Globally, the film stood at $598 million on Sunday, after adding another $54 million from overseas territories during the weekend. This means that Love and Thunder is passing the $600 million mark as we speak.

Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder, the film opened to a solid $144 million in its first weekend, but registered a franchise-worst second weekend drop of 58%. Love and Thunder has turned out to be among the most divisive MCU titles, which is surprising, considering just how enthusiastically Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok was received back in 2017.

That film was largely credited with having revitalized fan interest in the character, who was struggling to find an identity in an increasingly crowded franchise. Ragnarok infused a sense of irreverence in Thor, and brought a much-needed levity to the previously solemn superhero. Ragnarok earned the best reviews of any Thor film, and finished its worldwide theatrical run with over $850 million.

Love and Thunder isn’t going to match that, going by current trends. But there’s a good chance that it matches Ragnarok’s $315 million domestic haul. It’s also worth noting that Ragnarok, unlike Love and Thunder, played in both Russia and China. It’s difficult to speculate just how much of an impact their contribution would have had on Love and Thunder’s hypothetical global haul, but as things stand, the film is expected to wrap its worldwide run with around $710-$720 million.

By comparison, the first Thor film — directed by Kenneth Branagh and released in 2011 — concluded its theatrical run with a little less than $450 million worldwide. Thor: The Dark World, often regarded as one of the weakest MCU films, finished with $644 million worldwide. Love and Thunder brings back Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who was prominently featured in both those films, but sat Ragnarok out. It also introduces Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr the God Butcher to the MCU.

Also starring Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket and Russell Crowe as Zeus, Thor: Love and Thunder is currently playing in theaters. You can watch an interview with Bale here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.