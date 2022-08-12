Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder might not be as universally crowd-pleasing as some of the best Marvel Cinematic Universe titles, but despite that, the film has managed to pass the $700 million mark at the global box office. And while it will forever be compared unfavorably to the $854 million-grossing Thor: Ragnarok, it’s worth noting that the fourth Thor film is probably losing around $150 million in box office revenue because it wasn’t released in China and Russia.

Importantly, Love and Thunder has passed Ragnarok’s $315 million domestic lifetime haul, and would’ve likely finished in the ballpark of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($869 million worldwide) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($881 million worldwide) had it been released in China and Russia. But its immediate predecessor in the MCU — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness — also wasn’t released in those two territories, and this is probably the only reason it didn’t top $1 billion worldwide. Doctor Strange 2 has essentially wrapped up its theatrical run with a little over $950 million worldwide — a great result by any standard, but around half as much as what Spider-Man: No Way Home made a few months earlier.

Love and Thunder is currently the sixth-biggest film of 2022 worldwide, behind Minions: The Rise of Gru ($765 million, and counting), The Batman ($770 million), Doctor Strange 2 ($954 million), Jurassic World Dominion ($965 million) and Top Gun: Maverick ($1.3 billion). As far as the MCU is concerned, Love and Thunder ranks 17th on the list, behind Captain America: The Winter Soldier ($714 million) and ahead of the first Doctor Strange ($676 million).

Image via Disney

RELATED: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Fumbles With Its Female Characters

Love and Thunder had a franchise-best $144 million opening weekend in July, but also a franchise-worst second weekend drop in the 68% range. This was likely a direct side-effect of mediocre reviews, and a growing sense of indifference among the audience for director Taika Waititi’s irreverent style. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime wrote that the film is “certainly fun, but also feels like a collection of missed opportunities.”

By comparison, the first Thor film — directed by Kenneth Branagh and released in 2011 — concluded its theatrical run with a little less than $450 million worldwide. Alan Taylor's Thor: The Dark World, often regarded as one of the weakest MCU films, finished with $644 million worldwide. Love and Thunder brought back not just Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder, but also Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who took on the mantle of The Mighty Thor in the film. It also served as the MCU debut of Oscar-winner Christian Bale, who starred as the villainous Gorr the God Butcher.

Also starring Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket and Russell Crowe as Zeus, Thor: Love and Thunder is currently playing in theaters. You can watch an interview with Bale here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.