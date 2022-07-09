Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and ThunderChristian Bale: One of the most famous actors in the world yet one of the hardest to recognize when you watch his films. Losing or gaining several stone for a role is just another mundane office task for the actor, who has become known for his drastic physical transformations. He has played drug-addicted boxers, US Vice Presidents, and crazed sociopathic serial killers. None of these characters look alike (and most of them look nothing like Bale in his free time) but they all have one thing in common: they require Bale to don an accent. When the actor won a Golden Globe in 2019 for his performance as Dick Cheney in Vice, people watching were shocked by the actor’s cockney accent.

Yes, Bale is British. He was born in Wales and grew up in Bournemouth in Southern England (which isn’t exactly the land of the Cockney accent, that's London's East End, so I’m not quite sure how Bale ended up sounding like his co-star Michael Caine). You would not be blamed for thinking he was American, as the actor has only played British characters a handful of times throughout his career, most recently in Ford vs. Ferrari where he played real-life race car driver Ken Miles. But, alas, the actor returns to his roots in Thor: Love and Thunder. Bale plays the primary antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher, and it makes perfect sense for the character to have a British accent.

For a lot of people, their Batman is Christian Bale. Christopher Nolan’s trilogy brought a sense of dread, existentialism, and reality to the superhero genre and it remains the high bar that people compare the likes of Marvel and DC to. Even years later, the films, particularly The Dark Knight, are still celebrated and discussed at length, and we haven't quite seen a superhero film like them For Batman to step into the MCU, a much more colorful, funnier, and breezy environment than Nolan’s dark, decrepit Gotham, it might have been difficult for audiences to fear Gorr. Sometimes, you just can’t look past the actor. That's where accents come in. Bale, even though he is playing the closest accent to his own, puts us at arm’s length by playing Gorr with a British drawl. No remnants of Cheney, Batman, or Patrick Bateman are on the screen. Bale is given a fresh slate, upon which he builds the terrifying Gorr, who might well be the scariest villain the MCU has given us to date.

Image via Marvel Studios

Gorr looks like Voldemort if he had a decent plastic surgeon. His lips and skin are cracked from the inclement condition he and his daughter have had to live through, forgotten by the Gods despite their staunch devotion to them. He walks the line between man and alien, and as his story and desire for vengeance progresses, so too does our fear of him. Unlike Voldemort, Gorr is not a man of greed, he doesn’t seek power, but wants to avenge his daughter and people, and kill every God for their greed and their abuse of power. It’s hard to say if Gorr has a point or not. Murdering someone is never the answer, but there is a Robin Hood element to his character, taking down the powerful so the mere mortals may have a chance at a better life.

Despite the understanding we may have for his motivations, Gorr is absolutely terrifying. A character with nothing to lose is the best device to raise the stakes, and we see Gorr go from a murderous psychopath, even resembling Hannibal Lecter in his taunting of Thor, to a broken man who just wants to see his daughter again. Whatever emotion or feeling Gorr is presenting at any moment, Christian Bale is no less devoted than he would be in an Oscar-worthy biopic or drama. And the British accent only adds to it. There is no trace of Bale. As sensational as Chris Hemsworth is in this film, you’re very aware that you’re watching Chris Hemsworth. This usually doesn’t take away from the viewing experience when it's the hero, but for a villain, the actor’s identity needs to be sucked dry, so that a menacing monster can arise, and that's exactly what happens in Thor: Love and Thunder.

It can also be argued that Gorr’s accent is a callback to the Thor franchise’s Shakespearean roots. This is most evident in the film’s opening sequence. After Gorr buries his daughter and nearly dies himself due to the harsh conditions, he finally finds food and water in a colorful garden/jungle. As he feasts on the fresh fruit, he is reprimanded by Rapu (Jonny Brugh), his and his people's god. Gorr explains that despite his grief and loss, he has remained devoted to the Gods. Gorr expects to be rewarded for his loyalty and servitude, but Rapu mocks and humiliates Gorr, completely unphased by the sacrifices made by Gorr’s people in the name of worship.

This scene between Gorr and Rapu can be directly compared to the story of King Lear. A petulant and brash King disregards his most devout follower, and thus, brings his slow but painful downfall into madness, and ultimately, death upon himself. Rapu's own demise is brought on by himself and his cruelty towards Gorr and his people. Gorr could be an extension of the Fool or Cordelia, or even Edmund if you want to look at it from the revenge angle, making Rapu Gloucester. The King Lear parallels are only enforced by the presence of Simon Russell Beale in the film, who plays Dionysus, The God of Wine, Theater, and Entertainment. Beale is an established theater actor with plenty of Shakespearean experience, including his performance as King Lear in Sam Mendes’ stage production at the National Theatre in 2014. Whatever way you want to look at it, there are touchstones of Shakespearean tragedy. If Bale was using a Patrick Bateman squeaky-clean American accent, it wouldn’t have the same impact, or offer the same sense of tragedy or theatricality to this scene.

Image Via Disney

This isn’t to say that if Gorr had an American accent or a German, Spanish, or heck, even Daniel Craig’s “Texan” drawl from Knives Out that Thor: Love and Thunder would be a complete mess. But, Gorr going full British means that Christian Bale has more of a mask to hide from, and putting a bigger distance between not only us and him, but also between Gorr and the characters he has played before. It’s ironic; by playing a character with an accent most similar to his own, he becomes less recognizable. But hey, it works! Team this up with how it only drives the pervading presence of Shakespearean tragedy that is not as notable as it is in the first two Thor films but is used sparingly and cleverly to raise the stakes of Gorr’s journey, and you have yourself a very good dialect decision.

