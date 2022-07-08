Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.During his adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the mighty Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has faced a number of enemies, whether it's by himself or with allies including the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy. From his siblings, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Hela (Cate Blanchett) to the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin), the God of Thunder has been through a lot. And Thor: Love and Thunder pits him against his deadliest foe yet in the form of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

Gorr first appeared in Thor: God of Thunder #2 by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic, as a mysterious being who was slaughtering pantheons of gods across the universe. He would encounter a young Thor during the 9th century when the Odinson discovered the corpses of gods in Norway and Russia. Though he had yet to become worthy of his signature hammer Mjlonir, Thor decided to confront the dark being...and paid the price for his folly as Gorr captured him and attempted to torture the location of Asgard out of him. Thor managed to escape and cut off Gorr's arm, forcing the god to retreat.

Image via Marvel Comics

Later, an adult Thor would re-encounter Gorr. The God Butcher had grown even stronger after their prior encounter, slaughtering other deities while kidnapping others to forge a deadly weapon known as the "Godbomb". When triggered, the Godbomb would send a pulse throughout time, destroying every deity who ever lived throughout history. Thor managed to defeat Gorr with the help of his younger and future selves, alongside his granddaughters. Long story - time travel is involved.

Eventually, Gorr would reveal why he was driven on his path to destroy all gods. He lived on a planet with no name that was possessed by predatory beings and a sun that constantly beamed its scorching rays upon his tribe. His mother and father died when he was young, and his wife was slaughtered by an earthquake. Eventually, his son Agar died of starvation and Gorr reached his breaking point - shouting at his tribe that the gods had abandoned them. For his blasphemy, he was exiled from his tribe, and soon came across a pair of gods that had been locked in battle. When one of the gods begged for help, Gorr took up the dark blade known as the Necrosword and slew both deities with it.

Image Via Disney

Love and Thunder opens with Gorr's origin, which is more or less similar to his beginnings in the comics. There's one major difference: instead of a son, he has a daughter, later named Love after her rebirth - which is rather fitting, given the title of the film. And as in the film, Gorr ends up burying Love after a punishing trek through the desert. Where the film diverges is in his adoption of the Necrosword. Gorr eventually ends up stumbling upon an oasis, where he encounters the sun god his people worshipped. At first, he is happy to see that the object of his faith is real - however, that faith quickly crumbles as the sun god cruelly dismisses him and his people as nothing more than insignificant specks. Gorr renounces his faith and strikes a new vow before cutting off the Sun God's head: "All gods will die."

To achieve this goal, Gorr tricks Thor into coming after him by kidnapping the children of Asgard. Once the God of Thunder catches up with him, it turns out that Gorr's real goal was to steal Thor's ax Stormbreaker and use it as a key to the Forge of Eternity - which will grant a wish to whoever unlocks it first. But rather than kill all gods, Gorr's request is simple: he wants to resurrect his daughter. With the Necrosword destroyed, its curse finally takes its toll on Gorr, and he succumbs, but not before asking Thor to raise Love so that she doesn't wind up alone like he did. While this is a different ending from the comics, it fits with the film's major theme of finding love - whether it's a soulmate or family.

