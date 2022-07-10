Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and ThunderThe soundtrack to Thor: Love and Thunder is as disparate as, well, love and thunder. ABBA and Enya (and, reportedly, Kate Bush before Stranger Things laid claim to "Running up that Hill") share the vinyl with Dio, for example. But make no mistake: the movie is driven by the music of Guns N' Roses, with "Sweet Child O' Mine" prevalent in the trailer for the film and no less than four tracks representing a solid third of the soundtrack.

But, why?

Other than a clever bit of wordplay, Love/Roses and Thunder/Guns, Taika Waititi has taken a page from his MCU cohort James Gunn, effectively using the Guns N' Roses tracks as a vital element to the story.

The movie begins with the origin of Gorr (Christian Bale) as the God Butcher, then switches to what Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has been up to since the events of Avengers: Endgame. It's a short montage showing Thor getting back into shape, going on adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and meditating. He is called in to assist the Guardians in their defense of a peaceful alien race, under siege from an army of aliens that look like what one might imagine the offspring of The Muppet Show's Gonzo and Camilla the chicken to be. Thor stands before the invading forces, and tears away the wrap he was wearing to reveal a look that can best be described as an 80s metal head.

Image via Disney

Cue "Welcome to the Jungle".

The moment Slash's chunky guitar intro starts, Thor leaps into action. Every swing of Stormbreaker, every shot of lightning, and every action that he does on the battlefield is expertly choreographed with the song itself. It's a driving song that adds a level of excitement to the action piece, and as the final notes play out, Thor has completely annihilated the threat single-handedly. And the peaceful aliens' sacred structure. But hey, Thor did get a couple of screaming goats for his troubles.

Immediately following that scene, we get another Guns N' Roses song. This time "Paradise City" plays as the camera flies into New Asgard, which has since become a complete tourist trap, a real-world Paradise City. Floating boats, an ice-cream shop called (and it's brilliant) Infinity Cones, King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) on TV plying Old Spice, and the tale of Thor: Ragnarok brought to the stage by the Asgard players (Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth, and a hilarious Melissa McCarthy as Hela). The song is a perfect fit for the tour around New Asgard, with Axl Rose's "Oh, won't you please take me home?" A reminder that home is now here, on Earth.

The next Guns N' Roses allusion in the film has nothing to do with their discography. We meet the offspring of Heimdall (Idris Elba), who Thor introduces as Astrid (Kieron L. Dyer), Heimdall's son. Only he has chosen a different name for himself, taking up the name of a 'cool earth singer'. You guessed it. Axl. And if you look in the background you'll see a Guns N' Roses poster, the iconic cross with the skulls of the band on it.

Image Via Disney

Nearing the climax of the film, where Thor prepares to battle Gorr, he gathers the kidnapped Asgardian children together and unites them as 'space Vikings,' sharing his power with them and calling them into action to take out the shadow creatures as he confronts Gorr. As they move forward to fight, "November Rain" begins. Not the first maudlin part of the song, but the epic crescendoing coda. Much like the first battle to "Welcome to the Jungle", the fight and drive of the young warriors are perfectly choreographed to the intensity of the piece. The choice of "November Rain" here is more than simply a soundtrack to the action, though. If you're well-acquainted with the song, then you'll know the verse just prior to the coda has the lyrics, "And when your fears subside / And shadows still remain." It's a clever, almost eerie reference to the moment when the children no longer feel fear and attack the shadow creatures that still remain. Waititi has also used the lyrics in the coda as a summation of the story itself. It goes:

Don't ya think that you need somebody?

Don't ya think that you need someone?

Everybody needs somebody

You're not the only one.

The children needed somebody to free them. Jane Foster/the Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) vowed to tackle her cancer alone but realizes she needs support. Thor pleaded with Jane not to come to the final battle, knowing that each transformation into Mighty Thor worsens her already severe cancer, but he needed her help to end Gorr's threat once and for all. Most interestingly, the lyrics are a foreshadowing of the final moments of Gorr. From the onset of the film, he has decided that the gods deserve death - he scorns them, deciding that the universe doesn't need the gods. At the end of the film, he has a change of heart, using Eternity to bring his daughter back to life. Knowing he will die soon, he turns to Thor, who assures him that he will take care of his daughter. Everybody needs somebody.

Image via Marvel Studios

The movie ends with Thor and Love (India Rose Hemsworth) in their home, getting prepared to head out for the day. As the door opens, it's revealed that they are in a ship and on a planet where a gentle alien race needs their help against an oppressor. This, of course, mirrors the situation at the start of the film, only now Thor has an accomplice, an adopted daughter with god-like abilities. As they leap into the air, the title card of the movie appears on-screen, which we now know is a reference to Thor/Thunder and Love/Love. Accompanying the bright visual is Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine," a prudent, spot-on choice that echoes that Thor is now the guardian of a sweet child. The song is actually used earlier in the film as well but is most effective here as the credits roll, and we await the obligatory after-credit spots.

