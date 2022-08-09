Although Thor: Love and Thunder has its fair share of new faces to introduce, the movie also brought back many recurring characters, including Idris Elba’s Heimdall, the all-seeing Asgardian. In an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for the upcoming man vs. lion thriller Beast, we got the chance to discuss that post-credits scenes and what it means for Heimdall’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thor: Love and Thunder features Thor Odinson's (Chris Hemsworth) ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), claiming Mjölnir for herself and becoming the Mighty Thor. Jane’s superhero career is short-lived, though, as she sacrifices herself to stop Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale), from killing every god in the universe, including the Asgardians. Since Jane died in combat, according to Norse tradition, she was granted a place in Asgard’s paradise, Valhalla. In Thor: Love and Thunder’s post-credit scene, Jane is greeted in Valhalla by Heimdall, who died in the MCU during the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

During our interview with Elba, we went back to that scene and inquired what that could mean for the future of Heimdall in the MCU. More specifically, we also asked Elba what he thinks Heimdall will explore in the afterlife. According to Elba:

“Pretty much his whole sort of like arsenal of gifts have been tapped into one way or another. He’s all-seeing, you know. But he’s quite a warrior. We’ve seen him as a warrior as well, and he has an immortality around him and that would be something that we haven’t really explored so that I think may be interesting. Hey, listen, you know, the Marvel world is ever-expanding. You just never known.”

The MCU is indeed ever-expanded, with Marvel Studios recently announcing a packed calendar of movies and TV shows released up to 2026. Unfortunately, none of the upcoming projects focus on Thor and the Asgardians, so it might be a while before we see Heimdall again.

Thor: Love and Thunder also brings back Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as the voice of Groot, and Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket. Russell Crowe also made his MCU debut as Zeus, the Greek God of Thunder. In addition, Taika Waititi returns to direct Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently available in theaters. Check out the movie’s trailer below: