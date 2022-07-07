Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.With the fourth installment of the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, finally hitting theaters, Marvel uses this movie to bridge the titular character's post-Endgame present and past, while still propelling Thor's (Christopher Hemsworth) story forward. A lot of this story involves children, as the movie's villain, Gorr (Christian Bale), kidnaps New Asgard's kids and uses them to set a trap for Thor in an elaborate attempt to steal his axe, Stormbreaker. Throughout the movie, Thor is able to keep tabs on the kids by communicating telepathically with Axl (Keiron L. Dyer), the son of Heimdall (Idris Elba).

Heimdall was first introduced in the original Thor film and appeared in both of its sequels, along with Avengers: Infinity War. The character, who like most things in Thor was inspired by Norse mythology, stood by Thor as a friend and ally across the films. He served as guardian of the Bifrost until Hela (Cate Blanchett) took control of Asgard, at which point he fled with and hid the Asgard citizens. With Thor's help, he was able to evacuate everyone before their realm was destroyed, surviving the destruction that Ragnarok brought to his home. However, he was not as lucky in Infinity War, where he was killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) as part of his culling of their people by 50 percent. Not much is known about Axl's maternal side -- Love and Thunder is the character's first appearance -- but we do know that Heimdall watches over his son from Valhalla, as Love and Thunder's second end-credits scene features Elba's character welcoming Jane (Natalie Portman) to the Asgardian afterlife.

Axl proves throughout the movie that there are a lot of qualities inherited from his Dad, the most glaring of which is his nearly infinite senses. He inherited his fathers all-bearing sight (and hearing), which he uses to call out to Thor and speak to him upon his kidnapping. When Heimdall used this power he was able to see the inhabitants of all the nine realms and was able to hear conversations far away. Also like his father, he is able to share his sight, letting Thor see the location of the children in the shadow realm, proving an immense help to their rescue. Axl's eyes burn gold when using his sight, reminiscent of Heimdall.

In addition to his already extraordinary senses, Axl also already displays the leadership and compassion that Heimdall also displayed. Throughout Love and Thunder, he acts as a leader and protector of the other Asgardian children, similar to how his father did in Ragnarok. He also exhibits the very Asgardian warrior's spirit, facing Gorr's shadow creatures with tenacity and bravery along with the other children when embraced with the power of Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is able to incorporate two legacy character introductions with Axl as well as Thor's adoptive daughter, Love. This follows the pattern of Marvel properties focusing on younger characters, ensuring that the mega-franchise won't run out of talent or stories to tell in the years and decades to come. With so much rising, young talent, it's only a matter of time before we see a Young Avengers line-up in the MCU. Hopefully, Axl's appearance is actually just an introduction, and the MCU holds more stories about the brave Asgardian warriors in the making.

