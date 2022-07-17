The latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes in the form of the cosmic and action-packed space romp Thor: Love and Thunder. Directed by Taika Waititi, who is back at the helm after the success of predecessor Thor: Ragnarok, the film sees Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) search for inner peace disrupted after the emergence of Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). When the existence of the Gods is threatened, Thor teams up with King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) - who now wields Mjolnir as the Mighty Thor - in order to stop Gorr’s plans.

Despite being a Hollywood blockbuster, the latest Thor adventure was actually filmed in Sydney, Australia. The city’s Fox Studios lot serves as the stand-in for New Asgard and the other intergalactic locations the God of Thunder visits. Over the past twenty or so years, Australia has become one of the most popular go-to filming destinations for big-budget studio films, with Ragnarok also filmed on the Gold Coast. Along with Waititi’s Thor films, many other box office hits were also shot in the land down under.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' (2017)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the fifth installment of the Pirates series surrounding Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), was filmed on location at Village Roadshow Studios in Queensland, as well as other various scenic locations in the state’s coastal region.

One of the biggest films to ever shoot in Australia, it was given a $20 million boost by the Australian government, and also brought in $100 million to the state’s economy. While previous installments had shot in tropical locations such as Hawaii and Dominica, Australia’s beaches and natural beauty proved just as effective.

'The Matrix' (1999)

Australia was being used for some of Hollywood’s biggest films even in the late 90s. While not entirely shot in Oz, many famous Sydney landmarks were the backdrop of various scenes in 1999’s The Matrix, starring the internet’s crush, Keanu Reeves.

Famous Sydney spots such as Martin Place Fountain (keep your eyes peeled for the Woman in the Red Dress as she struts past it), Adam St. Bridge, The Sydney Tower, and St. James Railway Station can be spotted throughout the mind-bending sci-fi classic. Its addition does beg the question - is Sydney a part of the Matrix?

'Elvis' (2022)

Director Baz Luhrman loves to keep filming within his home country, with previous extravaganzas Moulin Rouge! and The Great Gatsby both shooting in Australia. Most recently, Luhrman’s epic biopic Elvis was shot on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

During filming in March 2020, star Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson famously tested positive for COVID, becoming the first big stars to contract the virus, and production was halted. Eventually, things got back on track, and we got an incredible performance from Austin Butler. The film also features many Australian veteran actors, including Richard Roxburgh and David Wenham.

'Aquaman' (2018)

Though some scenes were shot internationally in the likes of cities such as Sicily and Morocco, the majority of DC’s Aquaman was shot at Village Roadshow Studios in Queensland. James Wan, acclaimed director and master of horror, is originally from Perth and studied in Melbourne, so it’s only natural he shot one of his most successful films in his home country.

The film’s production opened around 600 jobs to local crew and went on to become one of DC’s highest-grossing films. It also didn’t land too badly with critics either, who didn’t take kindly to some of the franchise’s previous entries.

'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Hacksaw Ridge, the heart-wrenching 2016 war film, was predominantly shot at Fox Studios in Sydney, just like Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as other various locations in New South Wales. NSW doubled for the US and the Japanese island of Okinawa, where the film takes place.

In the true story film, Andrew Garfield gives one of the best performances of his career as Desmond Doss, a US Army medic who refused to carry a weapon. The film had a modest budget of $40 million, a surprising figure given the film’s epic scope, but resulted in huge success.

'Mortal Kombat' (2021)

2021’s adaptation of the classic arcade game Mortal Kombat, produced by James Wan, was shot in Adelaide, as well as other various locations around South Australia. The ultra-violent action film was one of the year’s biggest blockbusters and a supposedly more faithful adaptation than the 90s film version.

The flick’s Australian roots and connections don’t stop with South Australia or Wan. The character of Kano is played by Aussie Josh Lawson, who became a fan favorite and added much-needed humor to the film. A sequel has officially been greenlit, though no word whether production will return to Australia.

'Scooby-Doo' (2002)

Scooby-Dooby Doo, where are you? Australia, mate! The live-action Scooby-Doo films are undoubtedly iconic and definitive of the early 2000s. The first film, starring Matthew Lillard, Freddie Prinze Jr., Linda Cardellini and Sarah Michelle Gellar, was filmed in sunny Queensland.

Australia’s beaches and tropical scenery doubled for the film’s Spooky Island, where paranormal occurrences at the Spring Break hot spot take place, bringing the separated Mystery Inc. back together. Audiences may also remember Australian national treasure Isla Fisher appearing in the flick, which remains a childhood favorite for so many.

'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

The Alien series stands as one of cinema’s longest-running film franchises, starting all the way back in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s original masterpiece. While rumors of more sequels and prequels float around, the most recent installment is 2017’s Alien: Covenant, directed by Scott.

A majority of the film was shot at sound stages at Fox Studios in Sydney, but New Zealand was used for practical locations. The film features several impressive names including Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterson, Billy Crudup and Danny McBride. Here’s hoping the next installment is not too far around the corner!

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' (2021)

Thor and Aquaman are not the only Marvel heroes who have traveled to Australia. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, one of Marvel’s best-received Phase 4 films, was predominantly shot in Sydney, bringing major production value to the state.

Shang-Chi was one of many productions that were disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Only a month after filming began, the project was halted. Set work and building resumed in July 2020, and production with all cast and crew the following month. The job got done though, and it gave audiences one of 2021’s best!

'The Invisible Man' (2020)

2020’s The Invisible Man was hugely acclaimed for not only being a thrilling horror experience but also for managing to interweave the real-life horror of abusive relationships into the conventions of the genre. The film, directed by Aussie Leigh Whannell, was predominantly shot at Fox Studios in Sydney, as well as other NSW locations.

Sydneysiders may recognize the exterior of antagonist Adrian Griffin’s lavish and modern home featured in the film, which is in fact Headland House. It’s a sleek and sophisticated piece of architecture, for which holiday bookings increased after the film premiered.

