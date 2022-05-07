Empire Magazine has unveiled a new image for Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, which offers the best look yet at the new costumes for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster/Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman). It's also abundantly evident that Jane will be in control of Mjolnir, which is sure to lend itself to tons of comedy between her and "the Strongest Avenger." Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, JoJo Rabbit) has returned to direct Love and Thunder, following his soft reboot of the character in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

According to Waititi, the return of Portman's Jane Foster is going to be a bit of a "mindfuck" for her onetime paramour. The director also said that his take on the character would lean into some of Portman's natural talents, saying: “She’s kind of goofy and has got a great sense of humour, and I don’t think that was exploited enough in the first films.”

There aren't too many surprises with the costumes, though they do appear to be a bit brighter than what we've previously seen, particularly with Thor's. If anything, Jane's looks to be closer to the colors Hemsworth wore for Thor and Thor: The Dark World. The costume for Thor is a bit brighter with shades of blue and yellow, and perhaps he's been influenced by the Guardians of the Galaxy. There's also no way to tell, though the duo could be on New Asgard, given the grassy landscape behind them.

Empire also had a chance to speak with Waititi about the decision to bring Jane back into the fold:

"I didn't know we were going to use the storyline of the Mighty Thor character until we started working out the actual story. I was writing it and I was like, 'Wouldn't it be kind of cool to bring Jane back into the storyline?'. You don't want Natalie coming back and playing that same character who's walking around with science equipment. You know, while Thor's flying around, she's left on Earth, tapping her foot going, 'When's he going to get back?'. That's boring. You want her to be part of the adventure."

Marvel's held no punches in making it clear that Portman would be back in the Mighty Thor role, a development they announced way back in 2019 at Comic Con. Not only does it give Portman the chance to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a more expanded role, but it also allows her a chance to work with an Academy Award winner in Waititi. This also contributes to Marvel's willingness to create strong female characters, with this year also seeing the introduction of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), via her own solo series on Disney+.

Love and Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Jaimie Alexander as Sif, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, and Russell Crowe as Zeus. Christian Bale will play the villain in Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi also wrote the screenplay alongside Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (Someone Great, Unpregnant).

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8.

