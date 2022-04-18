The new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is out, and it is just as chock-full of axes, action, and heroes old and new as we'd all hoped. Fans of the god of thunder have eagerly awaited for some extended glimpse of what to expect from the latest film, which continues Thor's quest after Avengers: Engame pushed him to his limits. With the MCU's next major film not far off on July 8, the trailer gave us gobs of new material to work with, including some exciting re-entries into the franchise.

Thor: Love and Thunder initially starts off as Thor's journey to find inner peace, and it seems to be doing wonders for him. We see him meditating and training all in the name of getting past the traumatic events of the Snap and putting his fighting days behind him. The result is a Thor with nothing but positive vibes to put out into the universe. In just about every image, he has a big goofy grin plastered on his face, clearly content with retirement in a way we could've never predicted for the character a few films back. Even in the midst of his intergalactic journey with a glowing axe in hand, this Thor seemingly has not an ounce of rage left in his heart.

Image via Marvel

We see a lot of familiar faces appearing throughout the trailer beyond Chris Hemsworth as the titular god of thunder though. Star Lord (Chris Pratt) is still around, as are the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy, in a direct continuation from what we saw at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Quill seems a little exasperated with the new Thor and his whole peace and love shtick though. Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is also back, now donning a suit and firmly settling into the role of king of New Asgard.

Image via Disney

Of course, the two big reveals fall with Russell Crowe's MCU introduction as Zeus and Natalie Portman returning as Thor's ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, and taking up the mantle of Thor. Crowe looks exactly as you'd assume the head honcho of Olympus would, clad in golden armor with a lightning bolt in hand. The shots of Olympus he looks over are breathtaking with buildings clad in gold and the sun always shining, making the entire thing a treat for the eyes that will surely be a blast to explore when the film releases.

Image via Disney

The biggest reveal though, is of Portman clad in Thor fatigues and wielding a reconstructed Mjölnir with no trouble at all, bringing in a rather recent aspect of the comics. She'll be joining Thor on the quest to take down Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder puts Taika Waititi back at the helm for another shot with the god of thunder. Waititi previously pulled the Thor series out of the doldrums following the rough outing that was Thor: The Dark World, bouncing the character back in a major way with the excellent Thor: Ragnarok. His comedic style and affinity for lighter stories are sure to work wonders for this new Thor as he tries to find himself. As a bonus, he's also reappearing as Korg in the film joining Thor on his intergalactic adventure to help take down Gorr.

Thor: Love and Thunder releases in theaters on July 8.

