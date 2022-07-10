The stats are rolling in as the God of Thunder reverberates through the IMAX network. Disney's Thor: Love and Thunder tops the IMAX charts for the fifth-largest domestic opening weekend in July ever, coming in at an outstanding $23 million at the IMAX box office globally. In spite of the mixed reviews, Taika Waititi's second MCU installment is stirring up a huge moviegoer turnout, and the momentum doesn't stop here.

Overall, Thor: Love and Thunder is exceeding the initial box office expectations, with Friday’s opening pulling in an impressive $69.5 million, including Thursday's totals. In IMAX alone, Love and Thunder, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, opened to 412 screens across North America, raking in $13.8 million and indexing at 10% in mere days, becoming July's fifth-best opening weekend for IMAX screens domestically. All this despite the split reactions of fans and general audiences, averaging Love and Thunder at a 68% Rotten Tomatoes score, just shy of what most consider the black sheep of the MCU films, 2013's Thor: The Dark World.

Internationally, Love and Thunder amassed $9.2 million of the IMAX box office from only 333 screens across 65 countries, settling comfortably at the impressive third best international opening weekend for July. Offshore, Thor: Love and Thunder has been excelling, garnering $15.7 million on its opening day overseas. The film has staked its claim for all-time top 10 IMAX opening weekends across 17 countries, including Germany, Sweden, Turkey, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, Ecuador, and Argentina.

Image via Marvel

RELATED: 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Hammers $143 Million Box Office Debut, Third Biggest of 2022

Despite the typical fanfare of Disney's Marvel Universe, reactions towards Waititi's Thor fourquel has been less than cosmic. Still, with its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok, being certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, Love and Thunder is predicted to haul in a major $143 million for the opening weekend, whereas Ragnarok capped at $122 million. In the coming week, Love and Thunder will be screaming its way onto IMAX screens with new openings for France, Morocco, and Switzerland.

The return to theaters post-pandemic has upped numbers immensely after chart-topping blockbusters like Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick, bagging another $630 thousand for IMAX box office, totaling to a seismic $96 million, and Universal's Jurassic World Dominion snagging $570 thousand of their IMAX stock, coming to $53.3 million. Audiences can expect Thor: Love and Thunder to continue soaring for a few more weeks as it storms across more openings.

