Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.The main antagonist in the MCU's latest release, Thor: Love and Thunder, is one Gorr the God Butcher, and by almost all accounts, Christian Bale plays the role to perfection, a chilling and worthy adversary for Chris Hemsworth's Thor. The character is a relatively new addition to the Marvel universe, first appearing in 2012 in the pages of Thor: God of Thunder. The Gorr storyline in the series starts with the loss of his wife and children, despite his fervent pleas to the gods. Driven mad, Gorr decides that all gods are unworthy of the love and devotion from their worshipers, and thus, he begins torturing and slaughtering gods. Gorr's decision, and his actions arising from it, bring him into direct conflict with Thor. Separating the extremity of homicide from it, the question is: Is Gorr right?

It's a question that has its roots in age-old societal debates, similar in scope to "Why does God let bad things happen?'" or "Why has God forsaken me?" It's a fascinating question to bring into a cinematic world where there is no debate about the existence of gods, effectively removing the element of theology from it. This leaves it as a question of merit - do the gods act on the prayers they hear, the injustices they see, or not? What we've seen in the MCU to date would seemingly argue both sides. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) delights in chaos and making man subservient to him. Thor selflessly acts to protect those in his care. Then there are the extremes of man-made gods like Captain America (Chris Evans) or Ultron (James Spader).

Image Via Disney

In Love and Thunder, the Gorr storyline from the comics is simplified significantly. The movie opens on a dry, desolate planet, where Gorr, pleading for salvation, is holding his dying daughter, Love (India Rose Hemsworth), in his arms. He buries her, and shortly after, stumbles upon an oasis. Making his way through to the middle of the oasis, Gorr finds Rapu, his god, who mocks his devotion, telling Gorr bluntly that there is no paradise awaiting him after death, and he is just one of many followers throughout time that can be replaced. The Necrosword, a weapon that is capable of killing gods, rises into Gorr's hands, allowing him to kill the god. It is then that he vows to kill all gods in the universe. Straight away, we understand Gorr's position and, at this point, he is absolutely right. He has been told directly that his god has no interest in his followers, no sympathy for the loss of Gorr's family and tribe, and very nearly takes his life before Gorr strikes him down.

His position is solidified when we are taken to Omnipotent City, a hidden location where the gods of the universe gather together (including the Bao God, a Manga plush-like deity) . The leader of the gods, and personal hero of Thor, is Zeus (Russell Crowe), an obnoxious grandstander. Zeus' only concern at the current gathering is planning the next orgy. Even when Thor appeals to him to gather an army to take down Gorr, Zeus downplays the threat as one who has only killed minor deities and would never find them in their hiding place. Again, we see a god, and the many gods that applaud him thunderously, who have no desire to help or fight for the innocent, even denying Thor the use of his thunderbolt weapon.

However, the selfishness and arrogance of these gods is tempered throughout the film by the actions of Thor, the Mighty Thor/Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). For every act of a god that justifies Gorr's malcontent, Thor and friends are seen acting as one would hope a true god would. They fight Gorr's shadow army in New Asgard, protecting their people. They empathize with the Asgardian parents when the children of Asgard are taken from them and imprisoned by Gorr. Thor rallies the people and gives them hope, promising them that the children will be returned. When Axl (Keiron L. Dyer), the son of Heimdall (Idris Elba), connects telepathically with Thor, Thor is able to see where the children are and inspires them to be strong, to be hopeful.

These are not the acts of an unfeeling, uncaring deity. These are the acts of a god who stands among his people. A god who hears their cries of sorrow and personally assures them hope. A god who looks out for the welfare of the young and the old, who will stop at nothing to ensure their safety. A god who, even though the other gods he once aspired to have shown their true colors and let him down, still fights for their salvation as well as for those gods who are benevolent.

Image via Marvel Studios

The finale of the film sees Thor rescue the children, uniting them as "space vikings," calling them to action and sharing his power with them. As the children fight Gorr's shadow army, Thor battles with Gorr to prevent him from reaching Eternity, where he can make a single wish to kill all the gods in the universe at once. Despite Thor and Mighty Thor destroying the Necroblade, Gorr is still able to crawl towards Eternity. It is then that the true answer is revealed: Gorr is wrong. He understands that he is wrong, that he has been wrong the whole time. Gorr sees that not all gods are like his own, that there are gods who do care, and love.

What he does next is proof positive that his position has changed. Gorr doesn't wish for the end of all gods. He wishes that his lost daughter is brought back to life, that he can hold her one last time. And as Gorr lay dying with his daughter by his side, he appeals to Thor to take care of her... and is given the assurance that she will be, as if she was Thor's own. The irony of Gorr's final act is almost comical, as Love is reincarnated with the powers of a god, the very gods he butchered to avenge her loss. And she couldn't be left in the hands of anyone more worthy to raise her.

