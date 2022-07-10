Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Thor: Love and Thunder.

The MCU's Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) have a complicated relationship. Thor: Love and Thunder takes the time to explore their past and their present weaving a story that launches the God of Thunder into the next part of his story, having fully loved and lost — because Marvel hates romantic relationships and love. Seriously. In addition to appearing in Valhalla at the end of the credits, Jane's final moments prove how much of a hero she is and how she definitely belongs in the Norse afterlife. So, if you too were excited by the film and managed to miss those final moments, here's a brief look into Jane's last words, how she wound up in Thor's arms, and later the warrior heaven.

Jane's journey in Love and Thunder begins when she gets diagnosed with Stage IV cancer. After pursuing every avenue, she turns to Asgardian technology (magic) after being reminded of Thor by Darcy (Kat Dennings). When she travels to New Asgard, she finds a display of the broken pieces of Mjolnir. Unbeknownst to her, Thor had unwittingly enchanted the hammer when they were previously in a relationship years prior. With the task to protect her, the weapon reforms as it is called to Jane. Wielding the hammer temporarily heals her, and it also grants her the same power that her ex-boyfriend wields.

However, that power comes with a price. After she is critically sick, drained by her usage of Mjolnir in a conflict with Gorr (Christian Bale), a doctor reveals that using the weapon is actually killing Jane, and she won't likely survive if she uses it even one more time. Of course, Jane uses it again. She aids Thor in his final clash with Gorr, knowing full well exactly what she's doing. By making this decision, she completes her journey, starting the film without any choices, and ending Love and Thunder with control over her own life, even though she sacrifices it for the children of Asgard and Thor.

By the time Jane succumbs to her illness, Gorr has been able to advance to Eternity, a being that is the embodiment of all space and time. Although Thor could not stop Gorr, in the last possible moments, he and Jane try to convince him to alter his wish — from killing all Gods to his true wish, reviving his dead daughter (portrayed by Hemsworth's daughter).

In their attempts, Jane tells him, "She won't be alone," signaling the fact that Thor would take the girl under his wing. Finally, before she passes, she tells Thor to keep his heart open, bringing Jane and Thor's story to a heartbreaking close. Even though Jane would find peace and is granted access to Valhalla, greeted by Heimdall (Idris Elba) at its gates, Thor is left to mourn the loss. However, his new experiences in Love and Thunder grant him closure, as the advice of both the Guardians and Jane take hold, and he opens his heart to an adoptive daughter, making pan flaps and kicking ass.

